A cassette tape featuring a 1969 interview with John Lennon and an unreleased song is going up for auction at the end of the month in Copenhagen. Remarkably, the interview was conducted by four 16-year-old Danish teens for their school magazine in January of 1970. Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono were staying in the small town of Ty on the west coast of Denmark and spending time with Ono’s daughter Kyoko, who was then living with her father in Jutland, according to NME. The four students had actually missed a press conference, so their talk was more of an informal chat.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO