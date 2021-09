The most awaited collaboration this season from two biggest acts, Coldplay and BTS, have unveiled their plans ahead of their new single, "My Universe." "Two days until the release of 'My Universe' by Coldplay x BTS -- and we can tell Coldplayers and the ARMY are as excited as we are! Here are some #MYUNIVERSE dates for your diary," the Parlophone Records posted in their various social media with a flyer of the important dates.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO