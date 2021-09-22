CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How I can convert my B2 visa in permanent residency on the medical grounds cause my son needs treatment in US for lifetime ?

I have come to the US on B1/B2 visa to get treatment for my son, Age 7, who has a life-threatening disease. My wife and my other son are also come with us. Since arriving in US, my son has been placed on four medications and we have begun the process of introducing medications that are unavailable in my home country and it was neither available anywhere in the world. His doctor also wants to enroll him in a clinical trial for a treatment that can save his life. However, it requires a commitment of at least a year's stay in the US and preferably 2-3 years. And after clinical trial he will require life time treatment here in US. And if will not receive that treatment in US he will die because it's not available anywhere in the world.

