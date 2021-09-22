CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Whitmer and legislature come together on bipartisan budget

By Briana Gasorski
Arab American News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the state legislature have come together on a bipartisan budget agreement for Fiscal Year 2022 which begins Oct. 1. The general fund budget will total $11.8 billion, and when combined with the school aid budget of $17 billion, the full budget will provide $26.8 billion in state spending. With federal funding and other restricted revenues included, the full budget will total just $70 billion.

