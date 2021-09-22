Leopards ready for Penn, seek first win

EASTON, Pa. - Still seeking their first win this season, Lafayette football is set to face Penn this weekend. "This is a game where we believe we can win," Lafayette head coach John Garrett. "We've shown that we can really compete with anyone on our schedule. And the guys are fighting hard, and they're competing well, just got to really clean up the execution , so we don’t give up that big mistake where the other team can capitalize. And it's going to be a hard fought battle and I'm looking forward to it."