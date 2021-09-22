CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, PA

Leopards ready for Penn, seek first win

By Dave Lesko
WFMZ-TV Online
 7 days ago

EASTON, Pa. - Still seeking their first win this season, Lafayette football is set to face Penn this weekend. "This is a game where we believe we can win," Lafayette head coach John Garrett. "We've shown that we can really compete with anyone on our schedule. And the guys are fighting hard, and they're competing well, just got to really clean up the execution , so we don’t give up that big mistake where the other team can capitalize. And it's going to be a hard fought battle and I'm looking forward to it."

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Easton, PA
Football
Easton, PA
Sports
State
New Hampshire State
City
Easton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Penn, PA
NBC News

Britney Spears hearing: What to expect

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is back in court this week, and while some fans hope it will be for the last time, some lawyers caution that the court has multiple options beyond ending her 13-year conservatorship. Spears’ father, James “Jamie” Spears, filed a shocking request to terminate his daughter’s conservatorship this...
MENTAL HEALTH
ABC News

Florida sues Biden administration over immigration policy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida filed suit against President Joe Biden's administration Tuesday claiming his immigration policy is illegal, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order barring state agencies from assisting with the relocation of undocumented immigrants arriving in the state. DeSantis' order authorized the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Leopards#Bucknell
NBC News

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has no time for NBA's Covid vaccine selfishness

NBA games don’t begin until Oct. 19, but an unhealthy number of the league’s players are already refusing to get a Covid-19 vaccination. And their refusal could sabotage the 2021-22 season. Surprisingly, a small minority of anti-vax players has convinced the players' union that a vaccine mandate during a pandemic...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy