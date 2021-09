The folks at EduMed have developed a guide to help students understand and avoid plagiarism and cheating. The title focuses on online students, but the breakdown of different forms of academic dishonesty and how to avoid them can be useful to all students. The descriptions of self-plagiarism, paraphrasing plagiarism, and mosaic plagiarism may be particularly eye-opening for students, who sometimes fall into murky territory because they want to be very, very accurate in their statements. The guide also lays out several ways to avoid plagiarism as well as consequences. Useful guide that instructors could reference in class or send their students to out of class!

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO