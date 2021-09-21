Cloudera’s Ram Venkatesh on Hybrid Cloud and the Cloudera Roadmap

Surging demand for efficient and secure real-time data management platforms from enterprises amid the ongoing remote working trend should benefit Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and Couchbase (BASE). But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) in Palo Alto, Calif., is a well-known provider of data management platforms, while Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) in Santa Clara, Calif., is a budding player in this space. CLDR develops and distributes enterprise software for data management, machine learning, and advanced analytics. The company offers software subscriptions and public cloud services for its data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform. Having gone public on July 22, 2021, BASE develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises in various industries worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premises environments to the edge.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO