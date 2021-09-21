CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Cloudera’s Ram Venkatesh on Hybrid Cloud and the Cloudera Roadmap

By James Maguire
eWeek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI spoke with Ram Venkatesh, Chief Technology Officer at Cloudera, about the company’s shifts, and how the Cloudera Data Platform serves a hybrid environment. Let’s talk about Cloudera’s roadmap. Certainly the company has made some big changes in response to a rapidly changing market. What market forces prompted this change?

www.eweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

Hybrid Cloud vs. Multi-Cloud: What’s the Difference?

There are many types of cloud solutions and architectures, each with their unique benefits to agencies. In this blog post, the second of four in the multi-cloud series, we will discuss the differences of multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud architectures. You can find the first post of the series, here. The pandemic...
COMPUTERS
investing.com

Couchbase vs. Cloudera: Which Data Management Stock is a Better Buy?

Surging demand for efficient and secure real-time data management platforms from enterprises amid the ongoing remote working trend should benefit Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and Couchbase (BASE). But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) in Palo Alto, Calif., is a well-known provider of data management platforms, while Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) in Santa Clara, Calif., is a budding player in this space. CLDR develops and distributes enterprise software for data management, machine learning, and advanced analytics. The company offers software subscriptions and public cloud services for its data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform. Having gone public on July 22, 2021, BASE develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises in various industries worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premises environments to the edge.
SANTA CLARA, CA
cisco.com

Data, Data Everywhere: The Challenges of Hybrid Cloud Networks

Co-author: Mike Dilio, Sr. Product Marketing Manager. These days, data could be stored anywhere, in any environment. It’s spread across on-premises and offsite locations, public and private clouds, pure and hybrid installations. Networks have gotten more complex, and management is more siloed. At the same time, IT organizations are expected to maintain everything flawlessly, delivering high availability across globally distributed infrastructure with disparate toolsets. This is the challenge of Hybrid Cloud Networks.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

You chose off-prem for good reasons – but is it time to rebalance your hybrid cloud?

As their cloud strategies mature, companies are entering a period of rebalancing workloads across cloud services and moving some cloud-based workloads back on-premises. Here’s how HPE can help you optimize your hybrid cloud. Businesses seem to have entered a period of workload rebalancing – after the initial rush to public...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cloud#Roadmap#Twitter#Linkedin
crowdfundinsider.com

Temenos, IBM Cloud Improving Hybrid Cloud Capabilities

Banking software company Temenos this week announced the availability of Temenos Transact next-generation core banking with Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud, to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption within the financial services industry. Temenos Transact helps banks adopt a cloud strategy for their core banking systems and take advantage of advanced...
TECHNOLOGY
securitymagazine.com

4 steps to incorporate security into hybrid cloud environments

Digital transformations are best defined as digitizing business processes to solve problems and serve customers more efficiently through online channels. It can provide huge savings in infrastructure and admin costs, help to launch new apps faster and increase overall efficiency. For most businesses, moving to the cloud is the foundation of that transformation.
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

Mirantis makes building hybrid clouds easier with new Mirantis Flow platform

Cloud operations specialist Mirantis Inc. on Thursday introduced Mirantis Flow, a new platform that it says will enable enterprises to build and operate hybrid clouds more efficiently. Campbell, California-based Mirantis makes software products that help information technology teams run their organizations’ infrastructure. The company additionally provides tools for managing software...
SOFTWARE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi appointed as Managing Director

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Springer Nature Group announces the appointment of Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi as the new Managing Director (MD) of Springer Nature India. Venkatesh has almost two decades' experience across the private and public sectors in India. He joins Springer Nature from National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), a not-for-profit 'Public-Private Partnership' under the aegis of Ministry of Skill DevelopmentEntrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, where he led Digital Skills, Innovation, Industry PartnershipsCSR.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
High Point Enterprise

Retain customers with churn analytics insights from HPE, NVIDIA, and Cloudera

To improve customer retention, service providers must understand and predict customer attrition—or churn. HPE, NVIDIA, and Cloudera provide a big data analytics solution for churn analytics. In today’s growing service provider marketplace, customers want competitive pricing, value for their money, and high-quality service. Many service providers are seeing attrition of...
ECONOMY
ExecutiveBiz

Hybrid Cloud Service From VMware, AWS Gets FedRAMP ATO at High Impact Level

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has granted the VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud (US) service an authority to operate at the High Impact level. The FedRAMP High certification, which was sponsored by the U.S. Marshals Service, will enable government agencies to protect and migrate highly sensitive workloads to the cloud, implement remote workforce strategies and facilitate the delivery of digital services to citizens, VMware said Tuesday.
TECHNOLOGY
High Point Enterprise

3 benefits of HPE’s hybrid cloud automation platform & why we just won a TSIA Award for it

HPE is the winner of a prestigious industry award for a solution that simplifies management of your hybrid IT estate. HPE has been steadily enhancing and expanding a platform that’s a huge breakthrough for hybrid cloud management services, and I don’t mean to brag but … well, actually I do mean to brag, just a little. We are the winners of the Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) 2021 STAR award for Innovation in Managed Services Strategic Adaptation. It’s the third year in a row that HPE has been the winner, and this year there were over 90 submissions in this category.
COMPUTERS
siliconangle.com

CloudBolt expands DevOps tool integrations for hybrid cloud environments

Hybrid cloud management startup CloudBolt Software Inc. today announced its Summer ’21 release, featuring expansions to the company’s codeless integrations for DevOps tools for enterprise teams and hybrid cloud governance. The expanded tools include comprehensive Google Cloud Platform support, multicloud budgeting and cost trending insights, and greater automation flexibility. The...
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

HP launches cloud-based print subscription plan for hybrid work environments

The company also announced new features in its Amplify Data Insights platform at HP Reinvent. HP's newest managed print service is designed for the new hybrid workforce that is in the office, at home and everywhere in between. Paul Birkett, global head of commercial services and solutions, said HP's new Managed Print Flex service is meant to fit the new remote work reality and support people working from home.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

There's a New Business Contract for Hybrid Work

More than a year into the Covid-19 pandemic, workers across industries are feeling burned out. And now we have the Delta variant threatening any near-term return to normalcy. As leaders, we are dealing with all-time high levels of employee stress, distractibility, and digital exhaustion--not to mention new challenges in recruiting and retention.
ECONOMY
eWeek

Top Cloud Service Providers & Companies

Cloud computing providers play a foundational role for businesses. Virtually every enterprise uses cloud computing in some manner, whether it’s to deliver key infrastructure and services, host applications or a content delivery network (CDN), or handle machine learning and software development. The convenience and economics of cloud providers make them...
BUSINESS
Itproportal

What is hybrid cloud storage?

Hybrid cloud storage is a way of storing business data using both your local servers and cloud-based storage. It lets you combine your on-premises information with data you’ve uploaded to a public or private cloud, and gives you greater flexibility for your data retention and management needs. We’ll cover what...
COMPUTERS
eWeek

The Role of Data Governance in Effective Data Management

I spoke with four industry experts about the growing challenges in data governance, spotlighting which issues need to be resolved for better data management. Kelly Symons, Senior Vice President, Data Management and Quality, Mastercard. Myles Suer, Director of Solutions Marketing at Alation, the facilitator for the CIOChat. Gwen Thomas, Sr....
COMPUTERS
itprotoday.com

CloudBolt Grows Hybrid Cloud Management Capabilities with GCP

CloudBolt Software has rolled out the Summer '21 release of its hybrid cloud management platform, providing more capabilities to help organizations optimize cloud deployments as well as expanded support for Google Cloud Platform (GCP). With the Summer '21 release, CloudBolt has enhanced the platform's cloud cost optimization and FinOps capabilities....
SOFTWARE
techbeacon.com

DevSecOps and hybrid cloud: 4 items for your security checklist

Cyberattackers are looking for the path of least resistance into enterprise systems and networks. Consider the raft of recent cyberattacks—Kaseya, Colonial Pipeline, SolarWinds, Capital One, Weight Watchers; the list goes on and on. Human error is the common thread. Indeed, Gartner has said that, through 2025, 99% of cloud security-related issues will be the result of human error. Think misconfigurations, compromised (or no) passwords, unpatched systems, and so on.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Hybrid Cloud Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Hewlett Packard Enterprise, VMware, Verizon Enterprise, Google

Worldwide Hybrid Cloud Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Hybrid Cloud Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Verizon Enterprise, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Dell EMC, IBM Corporation (International Business Machines), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, VMware, Inc. & Rackspace Inc..
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy