With the nearly 10% increase in population, according to the 2020 Census, the county will see some changes in its districts and representation. The county will increase its number of council districts from 5 to 7. Local officials say the new requirement for seven districts will apply to the 2022 election. The County Council, which now counts 9 members, will consist of eleven members, with four at-large members.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO