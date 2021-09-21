NEW CARS ON THE BLOCK! STREET OUTLAWS: NO PREP KINGS RETURNS FOR AN ALL-NEW SEASON OCTOBER 11 ON DISCOVERY AND DISCOVERY+

Series Spotlights the Bronx Zoo’s Groundbreaking Work in Animal Care and Welfare, Conservation and Education. The world-famous Bronx Zoo returns to Animal Planet, showcasing more incredible stories of remarkable animals and the dedicated staff who care for them. In the all-new season, THE ZOO dives back into the hard work and heartwarming moments of daily life at the Bronx Zoo’s 265-acre campus and its sister parks across New York City. Audiences will learn about the zoo’s groundbreaking work in animal care and welfare, conservation, and education. Season five of THE ZOO kicks off with a special two-hour premiere on Saturday, Oct.9 at 8PM ET/PT, with new episodes airing every following Saturday at 9PM ET/PT.

