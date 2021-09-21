NEW CARS ON THE BLOCK! STREET OUTLAWS: NO PREP KINGS RETURNS FOR AN ALL-NEW SEASON OCTOBER 11 ON DISCOVERY AND DISCOVERY+
Fans can also catch new episodes of STREET OUTLAWS NO PREP KINGS: TEAM ATTACK on Discovery each week after new episodes of NO PREP KINGS. The wait is finally over! America’s fastest street racers are back, and the stakes are higher than ever with 15 events, new cars, new drivers, and nearly $900K up for grabs. In an all-new season of STREET OUTLAWS: NO PREP KINGS, the fans are back in-person to watch the best drivers in the country return to the track for louder call-outs, riskier racing and more full throttle thrills.corporate.discovery.com
