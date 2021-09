Emmet County Administrator Mike Reaves said the sunset of the Economic Development Ad Hoc Committee will be a good thing for trying to solve the area’s housing crisis. Instead of having more than one group trying to tackle it, they’ll be able to have a better focus. “Rather than have multiples, we’ll try to consolidate and collaborate with the different groups to have a more uniformed and “tip of the spear” kind of approach versus such a wide base and none of the groups know what the others are working on,” said Reaves.

EMMET COUNTY, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO