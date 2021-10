If you ask New Jerseyans, the 500 best songs of all time might all be Bruce Springsteen tracks. That isn’t the case according to Rolling Stone’s 500 Best Songs of All Time list, which was rebuilt for the first time in 17 years on Wednesday. But The Boss did have five tracks make the cut. “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)” was the first song to make the list at 446. “Jungleland” checked in at No. 298, and “Atlantic City” wasn’t far behind at 289. “Thunder Road” jumped up to No. 111, and “Born to Run” was Bruce’s highest entry at No. 27. Rolling Stone had this to say about the iconic track: This song…

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO