Real American beef

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) is reviving efforts to force meat companies to place country-of-origin labeling (COOL) on cuts of beef sold at market. COOL was initially authorized in 2013, but was curtailed a few years later when the USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service amended it to remove beef and pork meat, dairy products, cereals and grains and various nut species from labeling. Commodities still subject to the law and regulation include muscle cuts and ground portions of chicken, lamb and goat meat; fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables; wild caught and farm-raised fish and shellfish; raw peanuts, pecans, macadamia nuts and ginseng, according to the USDA.
