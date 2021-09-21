CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Real American beef

By Sep 21, 2021
Brookings Register
 8 days ago

You can find out exactly where your T-shirt was made if you check the tag or label. Is it too much to ask for the same level of certainty when it comes to the beef you feed your family? The answer is plain and simple: no. Unfortunately, the current beef...

agnetwest.com

American Beef Labeling Act to Reinstate Country of Origin Labeling

Senate Bill 2716, the American Beef Labeling Act, was recently introduced by U.S. Senators Cory Booker, John Thune, Jon Tester, and Mike Rounds. The legislation seeks to reinstate the mandatory country of origin labeling (MCOOL) requirements for beef. MCOOL already applies to several other food commodities after being passed by Congress in the 2002 Farm Bill. Beef and pork were both subsequently removed from the MCOOL requirements in 2015.
CONGRESS & COURTS
glasgowcourier.com

'Where's the Beef' From?

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) is reviving efforts to force meat companies to place country-of-origin labeling (COOL) on cuts of beef sold at market. COOL was initially authorized in 2013, but was curtailed a few years later when the USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service amended it to remove beef and pork meat, dairy products, cereals and grains and various nut species from labeling. Commodities still subject to the law and regulation include muscle cuts and ground portions of chicken, lamb and goat meat; fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables; wild caught and farm-raised fish and shellfish; raw peanuts, pecans, macadamia nuts and ginseng, according to the USDA.
VALLEY COUNTY, MT
wnax.com

U.S. Beef Exports on Record Pace

United States beef exports are on pace to set another record in 2021, despite continued shipping issues. John Hinners with the U.S. Meat Export Federation says the beef exports have stacked up five months of record volume and value and so they’re expecting another banner year. He says the demand...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Beef sustainability: Tell your story

Ask 10 beef producers about their ranch’s sustainability for the long haul, and at least nine of them will say, “It’s about making a profit. Without that, well, what else counts?”. Florida cattleman Marty Smith won’t argue the point. “No other parts of sustainability matter if we can’t make a...
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

World Beef Consumption By Country

World beef consumption down 398K metric tons from last year. The world consumed 59.1 million metric tons of beef in 2020, down 398K metric tons from the prior year. Argentina consumed 2.4 million metric tons of beef in 2020, up 46K metric tons from the prior year. Brazil consumed 7.6...
AGRICULTURE
montanarightnow.com

Senator Tester works to ensure American beef is labeled "Product of USA"

BILLNGS - Senator Jon Tester is looking to make U.S. produced beef more accessible for American consumers by reinstating a mandatory country of origin labeling law. The new bill was announced in Billings on Friday. He spoke alongside local producers and consumers about why placing the label 'Product of U.S.A.'...
CONGRESS & COURTS
High Plains Journal

Sustainability for the beef industry is here

The United States beef industry is serious about forging a sustainable future for all its sectors—from ranch to retail. That not only means improving beef operations for long-term success. The industry is also committed to assuring consumers and food companies that beef is a socially responsible and environmentally sound product. It’s working to create more transparency about how beef is raised and processed.
AGRICULTURE
CBS San Francisco

‘Off The Charts’ Chinese Demand For American Beef Keeping Port Of Oakland Busy

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An ‘extraordinary’ surge in meat exports to Asia, particularly to China, has helped the sprawling Port of Oakland recover from the economic doldrums of the COVID pandemic. According to data released Wednesday, Oakland exported the equivalent of 25,200 20-foot containers of beef through July. Shipping officials were estimating the total value of beef exports to Asia at $1.5 billion in the first seven months of 2021. “Demand for high-qualify U.S. meat products is off the charts,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes in a news release. Asian markets have received nearly all of the beef exported...
OAKLAND, CA
AFP

US, EU pledge joint action on tech issues, semiconductors, China

US and EU officials on Wednesday pledged to join forces to deal with a host of technology and trade issues to secure semiconductor supplies and counter China's dominance. In addition to semiconductors, the sides are grappling with how to work together to counter what they view as China's unfair trade practices.
FOREIGN POLICY
wisfarmer.com

China halts phosphate exports

China is banning the export of phosphate, a major component of commercial fertilizer, through 2022. “Fertilizer prices have increased dramatically in recent years, and the news coming from China will more than likely help this trend continue,” said Theresa Sisung, field crops specialist for the Michigan Farm Bureau. “Farmers should talk to their retailers sooner rather than later to discuss their options for purchasing fertilizer for their 2022 crop needs.”
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

US diversity lottery winners wait on visas as time runs out

Dorisnelly Fuentes Matos may have won the U.S. visa lottery on paper, but she still isn't close to reaching the United States.The 27-year-old Cuban economics student was notified more than a year ago that she won a coveted spot to seek one of up to 55,000 visas that the U.S. government gives out each year in a lottery to increase the country's diversity. She filed the paperwork to a State Department processing center in Kentucky and waited to be scheduled for an interview at the U.S. embassy in Guyana which handles Cubans' visa applications.But the interview never came. Now,...
IMMIGRATION
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Government shutdown: What happens to Social Security, SNAP, VA benefits and more?

The U.S. Senate failed on Monday to pass a measure that would have suspended the federal debt ceiling and stave off a partial government shutdown set for the end of this week. The bill, introduced by Senate Democrats, sought to pass a measure that funds the government through Dec. 3, and suspends the debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The measure had already been approved by the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS

