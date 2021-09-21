CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

JAMES announce major outdoor headline show for summer 2022 at MANCHESTER CASTLEFIELD BOWL

By Mark Millar
xsnoize.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing their blistering performance at the Isle of Wight Festival, JAMES have announced a major outdoor headline show for the summer of 2022 at MANCHESTER CASTLEFIELD BOWL. The date, SATURDAY 2 JULY, marks 30 years since the JAMES show at Alton Towers which saw 30,000 revellers descend onto the Staffordshire theme park for a legendary set broadcast live with Chris Evans on BBC Radio One. Their Alton Towers night created plenty of “I was there” moments for JAMES fans and so, to celebrate, the band will perform the same setlist of songs from that night when they play Manchester Castlefield Bowl.

www.xsnoize.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bluffton News-Banner

CCR tribute band headlines fair show

Whether you’re down on the corner or looking out your back door, the fortunate ones can hear some classic rock through more than just the grapevine next weekend. Creedence Revived will take to the Kehoe Park stage during the Saturday of the Bluffton Free Street Fair. Opening act Milk Crate...
BLUFFTON, IN
1029thebuzz.com

Volbeat, Ghost Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Volbeat has announced their 26-date co-headlining arena tour with Ghost and special guests Twin Temple, set to kick off on January 25th in Reno, NV. Tickets to the trek go on sale on Friday (September 24th) at 10 a.m. ET on Volbeat's website. Via a release the band said, “We...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Bowling For Soup announce UK acoustic tour

Bowling For Soup frontman Jaret Reddick and bassist Rob Felicetti are returning to the UK this December for an eight show acoustic run. Check out all tour dates below. Here’s more from a presser, “In the early 2010’s, Bowling For Soup’s Acoustic Tours became the stuff of legend. Long before bands like Blink-182 and All Time Low were coming over to the UK for special acoustic events, Bowling For Soup’s acoustic shows were selling out across all corners of the British Isles. More recently, frontman Jaret Reddick’s two Heartache and Hilarity solo acoustic tours have brought fans closer to BFS material than ever before with the part concert, part stand up, part stories behind the songs setup going down a treat with fans.”
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

FATBOY SLIM announces headline show at SSE ARENA, Belfast on 18th March 2022

We’ve come a long long way together! One of dance music’s most iconic figures has announced a headline show at the SSE Arena, Belfast on 18th March 2022. Norman Cook AKA Fatboy Slim is renowned as one of the most influential DJ/producers of all time. His litany of the ’90s and ’00s hits opened the door for electronic music as a mainstream phenomenon and we are delighted to have him return to Belfast.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
James
xsnoize.com

KINGS OF LEON announce Belfast & Dublin shows for June 2022

Following the release of their 8th album ‘When You See Yourself’, also their 6th album in a row to debut at Number One in the Irish and UK charts, Kings of Leon will play Dublin 3Arena on 24th June 2022 and The SSE Arena Belfast on June 26th 2022. These...
MUSIC
NME

IDLES announced as headliners for 2000trees festival 2022

IDLES have been announced as headliners for 2000trees festival’s 2022 edition – see the full line-up so far below. The Cheltenham-based festival cancelled its 2021 bash due to COVID-19 restrictions, saying they were “left with no other choice than to pull the plug before it was too late”. After putting...
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Castlefield#Live Show#Jewel#Bbc Radio One#Come Home#British#Sit Down#James Alton
xsnoize.com

TEDDY SWIMS announces headline show at Limelight, Belfast on Feb 6th 2022

Hot on the heels of the long-awaited and critically acclaimed debut EP ‘Unlearning’, Atlanta native TEDDY SWIMS is announcing his first ever European headline tour. The mammoth 56 date TOUGH LOVE WORLD TOUR kicks off on February 06th at Belfast’s Limelight, before trekking across Europe including stops in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Cologne, Stockholm and many more before heading onto North America.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Diana Ross Announces Cardiff Castle Show For Summer 2022

Diana Ross has announced a huge show in South Wales. The music icon will perform within the historic grounds of Cardiff Castle on June 10, as part of her Thank You Tour, supporting her upcoming album of the same name, due out on November 5. Tickets go on general sale at 9.30am on September 24. Promoters Orchard Live said:
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

PHOTOS: Neal Francis Rolls Into Brooklyn Bowl For Headlining Show

Neal Francis brought his tour to NYC for a Wednesday night show at Brooklyn Bowl. This tour comes as the keyboardist/bandleader gears up for the release of his sophomore album, In Plain Sight, out on November 5th via ATO Records. Looking to capitalize on the breakout success of his 2019...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Architects announce intimate October headline shows

Following their set at ALT+LDN in August, Architects have announced that they’ll be hitting the road next month for a string of intimate UK shows. The Brighton metal heroes will be performing at smaller venues than usual in October at some generally lesser-visited towns and cities, taking on rooms in Coventry, Oxford, Norwich, Wolverhampton, Newcastle and Brighton. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, September 25.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
nextmosh.com

Opeth & Mastodon announce U.S. co-headline tour

Metal giants Opeth and Mastodon recently announced plans to join forces for a string of U.S. co-headlining tour dates later this year. Zeal & Ardor will open all shows, which you can see listed below. Opeth’s Mikael Åkerfeldt commented:. “Well, we’re about to start up the ole machine again after...
MUSIC
NME

Gorillaz announce headline Australian tour for 2022

Gorillaz have announced a handful of Australian shows for next year, marking their first gigs in the country in more than a decade. The virtual band’s two headline shows sit alongside their previously announced slot at the festival Splendour In The Grass, taking place in Byron Bay, New South Wales in July 2022. Tyler, The Creator and The Strokes have also been confirmed as co-headliners.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Pixies Announced As Headliners For End Of The Road 2022

Pixies will headline End Of The Road 2022. The festival returned earlier in September, after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled organisers plans in 2020. It'll be back again at Larmer Tree Gardens in Salisbury next summer, with the legendary alt-rock band confirmed as the first band on the line-up. The End Of The Road team said:
MUSIC
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

WILLOW announced as headliner for fall concert

WILLOW and Daniyel will be first artists to perform in-person at BU since COVID-19 pandemic. The new concert will make you want to “whip your hair back and forth” as WILLOW is headlining the Student Association Programming Board’s (SAPB) fall concert. The opener will be a young, up-and-coming rapper named Daniyel. This will be Binghamton University’s first in-person fall concert since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
BINGHAMTON, NY
stereoboard.com

Parcels Announce London, Glasgow And Manchester Shows For September 2022

Parcels have announced a return to the UK in September 2022. The Australian-born, Berlin-based band will play Manchester's O2 Ritz, Glasgow's SWG3, and London's O2 Academy Brixton on September 27, 28, and 30, respectively. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on October 1. The news comes ahead of their...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Slothrust announce 2022 U.S. headline tour

Boston alternative rockers Slothrust have announced the first leg of dates for their 2022 headline tour, which hits Los Angeles, Sacramento, Portland and more starting in March. In addition, beginning next week, Slothrust will be on tour with Manchester Orchestra and Foxing. A full list of upcoming shows can be found below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy