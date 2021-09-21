JAMES announce major outdoor headline show for summer 2022 at MANCHESTER CASTLEFIELD BOWL
Following their blistering performance at the Isle of Wight Festival, JAMES have announced a major outdoor headline show for the summer of 2022 at MANCHESTER CASTLEFIELD BOWL. The date, SATURDAY 2 JULY, marks 30 years since the JAMES show at Alton Towers which saw 30,000 revellers descend onto the Staffordshire theme park for a legendary set broadcast live with Chris Evans on BBC Radio One. Their Alton Towers night created plenty of “I was there” moments for JAMES fans and so, to celebrate, the band will perform the same setlist of songs from that night when they play Manchester Castlefield Bowl.www.xsnoize.com
