Lily Tomlin “The road to success is always under construction.”. Are you preparing to get a mortgage on a home you are about to buy or refinance? If the mortgage company requires an appraisal on the house, it is good to investigate, inspect, and innovate if needed before spending your money on the appraisal. For example, what needed repairs can you see with the home? Will the seller agree to pay for getting all the repairs completed? How much will you need to pay for the repairs?

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO