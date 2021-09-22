Dart out, Slovis returns as USC’s QB scramble continues

Highly-anticipated freshman QB Jaxson Dart has replaced star junior QB Kedon Slovis in the first quarter of USC’s road game at Washington State. Slovis was injured on the opening drive of the game after taking a sack on a third-and-12. Slovis stayed down on the turf and was evaluated by trainers. He eventually walked off the field under his own power; he left the game 1-of-2 for eight yards. Washington State drove down the field for a 7-0 on its opening drive. This will be the first college appearance of Dart's career.

