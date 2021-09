Uber Eats users don’t just use it to have food delivered to their location. Some use the option to pick it up from the restaurant directly. However, you’d have to switch to a map or navigation app to find the one that’s nearest to you. That problem is now solved as Uber is adding searchable pickup maps within the app itself. Even better, you can even use food emojis to search so you can see the nearest pizza or burger joint along your way.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO