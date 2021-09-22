6-run sixth lifts Carthage pasts Neosho

CARTHAGE, Mo. — After Neosho took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth, Carthage (11-11, 2-2 COC) responded with six runs to earn a 7-2 victory over the Wildcats on Tuesday afternoon in a Central Ozark Conference matchup.

Ashlyn Brust tied the game for the Tigers by scoring on a fielding error in the bottom of the sixth. Mary Richmond broke the tie with an RBI single, while Presley Probert blew the game open with a three-run double to make the score 6-2.

And Natalie Rodriguez provided the dagger with an RBI single to give Carthage a five-run lead.

Richmond and Rodriguez tallied two hits apiece to pace the Tigers. Jensyn Elder pitched a strong game in the circle, allowing two runs (no earned) on three hits while striking out 11.

Lili Graue, McKaylie Forrest and Maddie Carpenter paced Neosho (10-7, 2-3 COC) with hits apiece. Chloe Patterson suffered the loss for the Wildcats.

Carthage plays at Willard at 4:30 p.m. Thursday while Neosho goes to Branson.