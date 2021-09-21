CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Origin Stories: Duval & Stachenfeld's Terri Adler On Intellectual Fearlessness And Doing Deals Without Precedent

By Catie Dixon, Bisnow Managing Editor
Bisnow
Bisnow
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This series delves into the myriad ways people enter the commercial real estate industry and what contributes to their success. Terri Adler got hooked on real estate in college when a boyfriend's father introduced her to the wild world of property investment. In 1997, one year after graduating from law school, she and Bruce Stachenfeld formed Duval & Stachenfeld, a New York City-based real estate firm. She has spent the past 24 years there and serves as managing partner.

www.bisnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bisnow

Origin Stories: IPA's Joseph French On Teaching Himself The Art Of Negotiation

This series delves into the myriad ways people enter the commercial real estate industry and what contributes to their success. Joseph French is a senior director of the National Retail Group at Institutional Property Advisors, a Marcus & Millichap company. He started his career in office leasing in Manhattan — though he was told he wouldn’t succeed in the industry as a Black man. He persevered and moved into retail brokerage.
MANHATTAN, NY
Bisnow

Asset Manager Renews, Expands Lease To 524K SF At Atlantic Wharf

A massive office tenant is expanding to more than a half-million SF in Boston’s Atlantic Wharf tower. Wellington Management signed a 524K SF, 10-year lease extension at 280 Congress St., Boston Properties and Norges Bank Investment Management announced Wednesday evening. The investment management firm will add 66K SF beginning next year and will occupy 22 floors of the 31-story tower through 2036.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bisnow

German Investor Buying 100 Pearl St. For $850M

GFP Real Estate and Northwind Partners are under contract to sell a renovated Financial District office tower in one of the biggest Manhattan investment sales since the coronavirus pandemic began. German investment company Commerz Real is close to buying 100 Pearl St., formerly known as 7 Hanover Square, for $850M,...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
Utah State
New York City, NY
Real Estate
Bisnow

Inclusive Development Expands Beyond Affordable Housing

Last year, the nation was forced to confront the realities of racial injustice and social inequality after protests erupted across the country. And like many industries, when the real estate development community examined its own record, it was clear it fell short in many ways. Increasingly, inclusive development — one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ceoworld.biz

LEADING WITHOUT FRONTIERS: How to fearlessly navigate invisible horizons?

Creativity is the most distinguishable quality for every leader in every domain. Creative leaders display distinctly different behaviors, values, and characteristics from traditional management, and they get exponential results, inspire creativity in others, build productive teams, and drive successful businesses. They embrace originality and make unique connections between disparate universes past and present to light the way into the future by transcending the ordinary and routine.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Bisnow

This Week's N.Y. Deal Sheet

As fall rolled in this week, so did the deals with big leases, sales and financing including the purchase of three large development sites, all of which are set to become either workforce or affordable housing. TOP SALES. Grubb Properties dropped a total of $200M to purchase its first two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bisnow

'Growth Isn't A Given': Developers Worry About D.C.'s Economic Future

Washington, D.C., has benefited from strong economic growth for much of this century, with thousands of people moving to the city and sparking development in neighborhoods across the District. That growth continuing in the coming decade may seem like an inevitability, but commercial real estate leaders fear the District's government...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precedent#Commercial Real Estate#Fearlessness#Origin Stories#The Big Apple#Mets#New York Law School#Duval Stachenfeld
audacy.com

GABBY PETITO: Couple that camped next to Laundrie family at FL park says 'they kept to themselves'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A couple that camped next to Brian Laundrie and his family at a Florida park earlier this month said the Laundries “kept to themselves” before leaving their campsite. The new report comes as authorities continue their manhunt for Laundrie, 23, who was last seen by his parents over two weeks ago after returning to Florida from a cross-country trip without fiancée Gabby Petito, 22, who was later found dead in Wyoming.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
New York Post

NYC doorman claims late building resident promised him third of estate

The doorman of a Manhattan building says a long-time resident promised to leave him a third of his estate after the employee helped him in his old age, new court papers show. Jose Rafael Padilla — the morning doorman at Midtown East’s 14 Sutton Place — says he’d known James Clayton Larmett, 69, and his wife, Linda, ever since he helped them move into the building 28 years ago, according to a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit from Wednesday.
MANHATTAN, NY
Chicago Tribune

Documents that survived the Great Fire sit in a climate-controlled vault in the state archives. But it will take special technology to decipher them.

What could be among the oldest surviving Chicago city records sit inside a special climate-controlled vault at the Illinois State Archives, largely indecipherable. These are volumes that survived the Great Chicago Fire 150 years ago. Some appear to contain early property assessments or official confirmations. One is in a box labeled “General Ordinances A, March 4, 1837 to July 8, 1851,” ...
CHICAGO, IL
Bisnow

No End In Sight For Industrial Boom As 'Off The Charts' Demand Continues

Activity in the logistics and warehouse sector keeps accelerating, and construction crews seem likely to keep breaking ground on new projects no matter what obstacles appear for the rest of the economy. Developers are already breaking Chicago-area records for new construction, while tenants keep popping up, ready to lease new buildings almost as soon as they appear.
INDUSTRY
PIX11

NYPD launches precinct greeter program to improve customer service

NEW YORK — As the NYPD continues to work on improving customer service and neighborhood relations, the department has launched a new greeter program featuring “community guides.” The Community Guide is a dedicated customer service representative who will serve as the first point of contact to welcome all visitors who come into precincts, according to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bisnow

Bisnow

New York City, NY
621
Followers
3K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Bisnow informs, connects and advances the commercial real estate community to do more business.

 https://www.bisnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy