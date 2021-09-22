Webb City defeats Joplin in straight sets to open COC play

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Emotions were high on Tuesday night inside the Cardinal Dome.

Not just because it was the Joplin-Webb City rivalry, but because it was Desiree Felker’s first official game being opposite Rhonda Lawrence as a head coach.

“Coach Felker has been my assistant for the last six years (at Webb City),” Lawrence said. “My kids played for her. She helped me train them. She knows their faults and weaknesses. We knew it was going to be a tough match.”

The Cardinals got exactly that.

In a hard-fought three-set match, Webb City (9-4-1, 1-0 COC) defeated Joplin by scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-15 in a Central Ozark Conference clash.

“Joplin-Webb is always tough, but it’s always fun,” Lawrence said. “I liked that we stepped out there and maintained control. We stayed pretty steady. There weren’t a lot of peaks and valleys. Even when it got tight, we still had control of ourselves and we didn’t get upset. We didn’t get down. We kept going after them and trying to push to the holes, trying to swing hard.

“They have some good sized kids, so we wanted to swing high off those hands and use that as much as we can.”

The Cardinals were led by several sky walkers that had success above the net. Brenda Lawrence and Kate Brownfield tallied eight kills apiece, while Kearston Galardo and Kenzie Storm each slammed six kills.

Kyah Sanborn posted 25 assists and nine digs while Sophia Crane contributed a team-high 17 digs.

“Looking at our stats, we are so balanced,” Lawrence said. “That’s what I love about this team is there is not just one person you shut down to take us out of our game. We maintained steady, good hard swings all in different positions. I’m proud of them because they are more balanced and more steady from the mental side of it, which I think is huge in the game of volleyball.”

The Eagles (5-3-2, 0-1 COC) were paced by Angelina Schramm who contributed a team-high six kills. Paisley Parker led the way with 17 digs while Kaya Cooper handed out 12 assists.

“We worked really hard tonight,” Felker said. “I think we hung in there. When things got hard, we shot ourselves in the foot a few times. Unforced errors. That was kind of the story of the night with our team. Second set we had 12 hitting errors and some serving errors. It’s hard to win volleyball games that way. I have to give credit to Webb City. They made things happen whenever they needed to. We worked hard, and I’m proud of my kids.”

Webb City rolled into the match with a 13-9 advantage following an ace from Aubree Lassiter. Then later on in the set, Joplin drew the score to 21-19 thanks to a block from Emma Floyd, but the Cardinals closed out the set with a 6-3 burst capped by a kill from Brownfield.

And Webb City continued that momentum into the second set with a 14-8 lead following a combined block from Storm and Lassiter. The Eagles responded with a 9-3 rally when Parker came up an ace to tie it at 17-17.

But the Cardinals answered once again with a 8-3 run to claim the second set. Lawrence provided the set-clincher with a tip kill.

In the third set, Webb City jumped out to a 8-0 start and never looked back as Lassiter slammed a rocket kill to end it.

The Cardinals claimed their fourth straight victory. On the Eagle side, Felker liked her team's constant ability to battle back.

“I’m extremely proud of my kids,” Felker said. “They hung in there when things got tough. They didn’t go away. They kept working hard. And that’s not always easy. It just didn’t go our way tonight.”

Webb City travels to Ozark on Thursday while Joplin goes to Ozark.