In duel of bullpens, Phillies walk off Orioles, 3-2, on J.T. Realmuto’s 10th-inning triple

PHILADELPHIA – Jimmy Rollins and Greg Luzinski each won the Roberto Clemente Award while playing for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is the Phillies’ latest nominee. Bohm is not with the Phillies these days. The team optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley last month, and he is currently injured with a left sore wrist. It is unclear if he will rejoin the Phillies this season, but his work that earned him the nomination stands.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO