Glasgow Middle School's girls cross country team placed all five of its scorers in the top 16 positions to take the team title at its home meet last Saturday at Sullivan Park. The Scottie girls were paced by individual champion Kimber Dulaney. The 8th grader ran the 1.5-mile course in 10:03, a time that would have placed her among the top boys runners. Seventh-grader Haleigh Huntsman took third overall in a time of 10:43, and 8th grader Josie Kemp was 6th in 11:01. Other Glasgow scorers included Jensina Tweten,13th in 11:50, and Caylen Jankowski, 16th in 12:13.

GLASGOW, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO