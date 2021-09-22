Carl Junction tops Carthage to open COC play

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction volleyball made a statement in its Central Ozark Conference opener.

The Bulldogs (9-4, 1-0 COC) topped Carthage in straight sets by scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-20 on Tuesday night at Carl Junction High School.

Leading the way for Carl Junction was senior Jessa Hylton, who finished with 15 kills and six aces. Destiny Buerge added 10 kills, nine digs and one ace.

Logan Jones had a big night with 32 assists, 11 digs and three aces while Olivia Vediz had a team-high 13 digs.

Carthage falls to 8-9 and 0-1 in COC play.

Carl Junction plays at Republic at 7:30 p.m. Thursday while Carthage goes to Nixa.