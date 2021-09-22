CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carl Junction, MO

Carl Junction tops Carthage to open COC play

By From Staff Reports
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nv4Ud_0c3zF6dI00

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction volleyball made a statement in its Central Ozark Conference opener.

The Bulldogs (9-4, 1-0 COC) topped Carthage in straight sets by scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-20 on Tuesday night at Carl Junction High School.

Leading the way for Carl Junction was senior Jessa Hylton, who finished with 15 kills and six aces. Destiny Buerge added 10 kills, nine digs and one ace.

Logan Jones had a big night with 32 assists, 11 digs and three aces while Olivia Vediz had a team-high 13 digs.

Carthage falls to 8-9 and 0-1 in COC play.

Carl Junction plays at Republic at 7:30 p.m. Thursday while Carthage goes to Nixa.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nixa, MO
City
Carthage, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Carthage, MO
Education
City
Carl Junction, MO
City
Republic, MO
City
Ozark, MO
Carl Junction, MO
Sports
Carthage, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
438
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

Comments / 0

Community Policy