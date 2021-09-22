Lions fall 3-1 to Drury

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Southern volleyball team got 13 kills from Bonnie Hegarty and 37 assists from Sophie Mader, but the Lions fell 3-1 at Drury on Tuesday night.

Individual set scores were 21-25, 25-21, 14-25 and 11-25.

The Lions (3-8) were led by Hegarty's night with 13 kills, while Mader dished out 37 assists and had nine digs. CC Pollard had nine kills, while Armyni Perales had eight kills of her own. Brooklynn McCain had 14 digs, while Amelia Neels had two blocks.

The Panthers (8-3), were led by 18 kills from Ali Jansen.

The opening set saw two ties, but no lead changes as the Panthers led from start to finish. Southern returned the favor in the second set as the Lions took the lead at 9-8 and never looked back.

Set three and four were all Drury as the Panthers led from start to finish in each set.

Southern travels to Northwest Missouri on Friday and Missouri Western on Saturday.