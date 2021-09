EXETER – Winning streaks are nothing new to the Monarchs. In 2019 they won 13 of their first 14 games including 10-straight, and have now won six straight games this season to improve their record to 8-4. The Monarchs are currently playing with 19 girls on the roster, which is down from over 30 they’d have in a typical season. Of those 19, 13 have never played water polo. As a result, immense growth has been a central theme through the team’s first half of their schedule. The girls are quick learners as they began the season 2-4 before going on their current win streak. One of their losses came against Tulare Union in their third match, but the Monarchs played them again nine days later and won the game, which shows the team’s quick evolution.

EXETER, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO