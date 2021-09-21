Wrapping up the Gardening Season with Roberta Clark

As the seasons change, so does our climate in Central Florida: The rainy season is replaced by the dry season. Plants are also affected during this transition as the temperatures change as well. Plants that do well in the heat and rain don’t always do well in the chilly temperatures and lack of rain. Take some time to review what plants you have that might not handle the weather. This is especially true of plants that you may have acquired from South Florida, where they rarely if ever have frost.

