Aiken County Council approves plan to spend American Rescue Plan Act money

A crowd nearly fills Council Chambers on Tuesday for Aiken County Council's meeting at the Aiken County Government Center. Staff photo by Dede Biles

Aiken County Council on Tuesday approved a plan for how to spend funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA.

The action was taken during a meeting of the panel at the Aiken County Government Center.

All members of the panel were present.

The county expects its share of the federal money from ARPA to exceed $30 million.

The allotments in County Council’s plan are as follows:

• $763,000 for items included in the county’s 2021-2022 fiscal year budget that were designated to be funded by ARPA money.

• $2.5 million that would replace lost revenue to the county because of COVID-19 (based on an ARPA formula) and that would be spent to support public safety by providing primarily salary increases and added positions.

• $350,000 for the United Way of Aiken County.

• $9 million for the expansion of the Aiken County detention center.

• $15,076,883 for sewage and wastewater treatment projects.

• $2 million for emergent projects and programs that would be recommended by individual County Council members and voted on by the panel as a whole.

• $3 million to support Aiken Electric Cooperative’s effort to establish a broadband network in its largely rural service territory, which includes Aiken County.

• $500,000 to the Aiken Center, which provides treatment for substance abuse and recovery support.

A number of motions were made and considered before the plan was finalized.

The vote on the version that finally was accepted was 7-2. Camille Furgiuele, who represents District 2, and Willar Hightower, who represents District 8, opposed it.

To put the plan in place, County Council made it part of an ordinance that was designed to amend the county’s 2021-2022 fiscal year budget, which was established in June and took effect in July.

In other words, the panel amended the ordinance to amend the budget.

The third and final reading of the budget amendment ordinance was up for consideration Tuesday.

But County Council got so caught up in working out the plan to spend the ARPA Funds that the panel forgot to vote on the third reading.

After the meeting adjourned, Chairman Gary Bunker had to reconvene it for a vote on the third reading.

By that time, Andrew Siders, who represents District 7, and Kathy Rawls, who represents District 1, had departed.

Six of the remaining County Council members voted in favor of the budget amendment’s third reading. Furgiuele abstained.

Prior to Tuesday, an ad hoc committee of County Council met three times but couldn’t agree on an ARPA money spending plan to recommend to County Council.

The members of that committee were Bunker, Furgiuele, Sandy Haskell, who represents District 5, and Kelley Mobley, who represents District 4.

The meeting of Council as a whole Tuesday was held in Council Chambers. A crowd nearly filled the room.