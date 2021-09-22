News Live at 6 | Friday, September 17th
CitrusTV anchors Oscar Offerman and Ricky Sayer are in studio tonight to break down the latest COVID-19 numbers on campus. CitrusTV Reporter Nicole Aponte looks ahead at the Class of 2020’s long-awaiting Commencement. CitrusTV Reporter John Perik breaks down the latest COVID-19 protocols going into this weekend’s game. CitrusTV Reporter Louise Rath breaks down #NotAgainSU‘s latest demands asking for SU to implement hybrid courses.www.citrustv.com
