News Live at 6 | Friday, September 17th

 7 days ago

CitrusTV anchors Oscar Offerman and Ricky Sayer are in studio tonight to break down the latest COVID-19 numbers on campus. CitrusTV Reporter Nicole Aponte looks ahead at the Class of 2020’s long-awaiting Commencement. CitrusTV Reporter John Perik breaks down the latest COVID-19 protocols going into this weekend’s game. CitrusTV Reporter Louise Rath breaks down #NotAgainSU‘s latest demands asking for SU to implement hybrid courses.

Fox News @ Night - Friday, September 24

Juice and Java | Saturday, September 18th

Juice and Java hosts Nicole Aponte and Walker Simmons are in studio this morning to break down this week’s top stories. Correspondent Bradley Hoppenstein looks at how SU is enforcing a stricter mask policy for today’s football game. Correspondent Teagan Brown visited this year’s Italian Fest. Entertainment Reporter Anastasia Frazier breaks down the week’s top entertainment headlines.
CitrusTV NOW | Tuesday, September 21st

MySlice will be down this weekend due to a redesign being made on the website starting next week. CitrusTV’s Bradley Hoppenstein has today’s top stories.
Talking Points | Monday, September 20th

Talking Points anchors Moriah Humiston and Teagan Brown are in studio tonight to break down the latest political stories across the globe. Analyst Chilekasi Adele breaks down the results of the recall election in California. Analyst Olivia Maniscalco looks at the FDA’s latest recommendation regarding the COVID-19 booster. Analyst Ericka Love breaks down the migrant issue at the border. Analyst Lindsey Fine looks at why a new book by Washington Post reporters are making headlines. Analyst Jacob Goldberg breaks down the small protest at the Capital regarding the January 6th insurrection. Analyst Spencer Kweskin breaks down the defensive pact to combat Chinese power in the indo-Chinese region. Analyst Tyler O’Neill breaks down the latest missile tests in North Korea. Analyst Bond Photos breaks down Rep. Anthony Gonzalez’s latest announcement on him not running in the 2022 election.
