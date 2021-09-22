News Live at 6 | Friday, September 17th

Talking Points anchors Moriah Humiston and Teagan Brown are in studio tonight to break down the latest political stories across the globe. Analyst Chilekasi Adele breaks down the results of the recall election in California. Analyst Olivia Maniscalco looks at the FDA’s latest recommendation regarding the COVID-19 booster. Analyst Ericka Love breaks down the migrant issue at the border. Analyst Lindsey Fine looks at why a new book by Washington Post reporters are making headlines. Analyst Jacob Goldberg breaks down the small protest at the Capital regarding the January 6th insurrection. Analyst Spencer Kweskin breaks down the defensive pact to combat Chinese power in the indo-Chinese region. Analyst Tyler O’Neill breaks down the latest missile tests in North Korea. Analyst Bond Photos breaks down Rep. Anthony Gonzalez’s latest announcement on him not running in the 2022 election.

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO