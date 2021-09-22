CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

FSIS to address cultured meat, but not plant-based products

tsln.com
 7 days ago

Responding to a 2018 petition from the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, the Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said last week it will address the issues surrounding meat cultivated from animal cells, but not plant-based products that are promoted as meat substitutes. USCA said in an email to The Hagstrom...

www.tsln.com

Related
Syracuse.com

Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods now selling plant-based chicken

Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods found success with realistic plant-based burgers. Now, they’re hoping to replicate that in the fast-growing but crowded market for plant-based chicken nuggets. Beyond Meat said Monday that its new tenders, made from fava beans, will go on sale in U.S. groceries in October. Walmart, Jewel-Osco...
AGRICULTURE
Cheddar News

The Plant-Based Meat Market's Rapid Rise to Prominence

Faux meat has become more and more common in restaurants and supermarkets throughout the country. Fat Brand restaurants like Johnny Rockets and Fatburger have embraced plant-based meats by adding impossible sandwiches and nuggets to their menus. Fat Brand CEO Andy Wiederhorn joined Cheddar News to talk more about the company's addition of faux meat to their menus and what it could mean for the future.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
krcu.org

As More People Eat Plant-Based Meats, Midwest Farmers Give Peas A Chance

Fueled by the rise of meat alternatives, consumers have been eating more and more dry peas, chickpeas, lentils and beans. Bags of lentils or canned chickpeas aren’t a surprising sight in a grocery store, but a closer look may reveal some surprising bean and pea products on the shelves. There...
AGRICULTURE
92.9 NIN

What Is Cultured Meat? Is It Good for You? Experts Weigh In

Cultured meat is coming, and all signs point to it becoming one of the biggest revolutions in the modern food industry – for two reasons: It could seriously disrupt animal agriculture, and it promises to alleviate most of the harmful impact of meat production on our environment. It was 8...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Products#Cultured Meat#Plant#Agriculture Department#Fsis#Usca
Benzinga

Beyond Meat To Expand Plant-Based Offerings At Walmart

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) is debuting Beyond Chicken Tenders at select retailers nationwide across the U.S., starting in October. The company is also planning to increase the accessibility of its plant-based offerings at Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). In addition to offering the new Beyond Chicken Tenders, Walmart to increase...
AGRICULTURE
Thrillist

More Than 110 Tons of Salad Is Being Recalled from Stores, Including Kroger

A recall on salad dressing has led to a large recall of ready-to-eat salads from Ready Pac Foods. The company announced that it is recalling 222,915 pounds of ready-to-eat salad that contains meat and poultry because they have dressing from Litehouse, which is also being recalled. The dressing packages are improperly labeled. They contain anchovies, "a known allergen, which is not declared on the salad product label," the recall states.
FOOD SAFETY
meatpoultry.com

Plant-based startup develops whole-muscle products

MODI’IN, ISRAEL – Using what it calls a “whole-cut texturization” platform to manufacture plant-based foods designed to imitate the taste of animal-based meat products, Alfred’s FoodTech Ltd. announced it has produced prototypes of a deli meat line as well as a chicken nugget meat alternative. The company said it differs from many other meat alternative companies by minimizing ingredients in high-protein products to produce what mimics whole-muscle tissue cuts. The startup company’s strategy is to offer its sustainable and scalable technology to other food manufacturers, including traditional meat and poultry processors, meat analog-based companies and producers of cultured meats.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
industryglobalnews24.com

Plant-based Meat Market was Valued at US$ 4892.34 Mn in 2020, Owing to Growing Demand for Vegan Meat Products amongst Individuals to Promote Healthy Living – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the plant-based meat market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates the market will grow at a CAGR of 17.89%. COVID-19 Pandemic is expected to Have a Positive Impact. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains, and...
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

Impossible Foods is working on creating plant-based whole muscle meats

Dennis Woodside of Impossible Foods says all of their products are now ground, but they are starting to work on creating plant-based whole muscle meats like chicken breast and steak. It will take some time for it to be released as the company will not put out products that do not match the flavors and taste of animal products, he adds.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ask FDA about plant-based ‘meat,’ says USDA

Three-and-a-half years after it received a cattle group’s petition to define “meat” and “beef” as referring only to the flesh of food-bearing animals, the USDA said it has no authority over the labeling of alternative proteins from plants and insects. The FDA regulates those products, said the Food Safety and Inspection Service, and when it “is made aware that a non-animal product is being labeled as ‘meat’ or ‘beef,’ FSIS refers such information to FDA.”
AGRICULTURE
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Plant-based meat doesn’t cut it

Iyer struggles to find food at the Fresh Food Cafe that accommodates her dietary needs. Just like every other person, I have several substantial aspects to my personality that I make sure to mention on a daily basis. For example, every person on my floor is now very much aware that the state of Michigan obtained the Upper Peninsula after the Battle of Toledo.
BALTIMORE, MD
villages-news.com

Are plant-based meats more healthful than animal meats?

More than 40 percent of North Americans are trying to reduce their consumption of meat and to increase their intake of plant-based foods. Non-meat “meats” made out of plants are becoming popular, and the “Impossible Burger” is now available in more than 7,000 restaurants. When I first reported on “Impossible Burger” and “Beyond Meat” in 2019, I noted that, “A major concern is that these products have not been tested for long-term safety.” We still do not have enough data to know if these plant-based products are more healthful than eating meat from animals, but studies that have come in so far look favorable. However, even if plant-based meats are found in the future to be more healthful than the animal products they imitate, I think it would be silly to seek them out if you are not paying attention to your entire diet. It would be absurd to get a plant “burger” in a fast-food restaurant with a sugar-sweetened soda, French fries and a sugary dessert.
AGRICULTURE
Food Navigator

GOOD Meat secures additional $97m to expand cell-cultured meat operation

Eat Just’s cell-cultured meat division GOOD Meat has secured an additional $97m on top of the $170m announced in May, bringing its overall fundraise to $267m, the largest to date in the nascent sector. San Francisco-based GOOD Meat​​ – which recently announced plans to build a cell-cultured meat facility in...
AGRICULTURE
92.9 NIN

The 6 Best Plant-Based Products of the Week, From The Editors

We can't go a single week without a new plant-based burger, non-dairy creamer, delicious oat ice cream, or superfood-laced snack bar hitting the market and getting our attention. Just this week, Trader Joe's announced it was adding a plethora of new plant-based options to its already impressive lineup. But before...
LIFESTYLE
perfumerflavorist.com

Symrise Expands Plant-Based Protein Products Solutions

Symrise has reinforced its taste solutions for plant protein products. The company is addressing the changing attitudes towards meat and traditional dairy products based on health motivations, the growing popularity of flexitarian diets and a desire to benefit the environment by feeding the world’s population responsibly. Symrise helps food and...
AGRICULTURE

