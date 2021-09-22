FSIS to address cultured meat, but not plant-based products

More than 40 percent of North Americans are trying to reduce their consumption of meat and to increase their intake of plant-based foods. Non-meat “meats” made out of plants are becoming popular, and the “Impossible Burger” is now available in more than 7,000 restaurants. When I first reported on “Impossible Burger” and “Beyond Meat” in 2019, I noted that, “A major concern is that these products have not been tested for long-term safety.” We still do not have enough data to know if these plant-based products are more healthful than eating meat from animals, but studies that have come in so far look favorable. However, even if plant-based meats are found in the future to be more healthful than the animal products they imitate, I think it would be silly to seek them out if you are not paying attention to your entire diet. It would be absurd to get a plant “burger” in a fast-food restaurant with a sugar-sweetened soda, French fries and a sugary dessert.

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO