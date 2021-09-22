CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
H.E.R. Sets The Stage On Fire At Lights On Festival With Surprise Guests Chloe And Saweetie

By Khalisa Thompson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of R&B lovers flocked to the Bay Area's Concord Pavilion this past weekend to see H.E.R. shut down the stage at the sold-out two-day Lights On Festival. Performers also included Ari Lennox, Bryson Tiller, VanJess, Kiana Ledé, Arin Ray, Maxx Moore, Lucky Daye and more. But a few surprise guests came in the form of Chloe Bailey, Chris Brown and Saweetie.

H.E.R.’s Lights On Festival shows that R&B, and outdoor festivals, can’t be stopped

Grammy- and Oscar-winning R&B superstar H.E.R. knows the value of a good outdoor festival. The Vallejo native, born Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, grew up attending Juneteenth celebrations and KMEL’s Summer Jam concerts with friends and family, even performing at the annual Art & Soul Oakland. Now, after a forced hiatus due to the COVID-19 lockdown last year, she’s gearing up to headline the second edition of Lights On, a festival of her own creation and curation, at Concord Pavilion.
VALLEJO, CA
