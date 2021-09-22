CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Pritzker discouraged that health care workers are holding out on getting virus vaccine

By The Center Square
rockrivertimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — A recent study shows the health care workers who perform most of the direct care for nursing home residents are lagging in vaccination rates. JAMA Internal Medicine reports vaccination rates for certified nursing assistants are less than 50% nationwide as of July 18. Registered and licensed practical nurses were 61% vaccinated, while therapists and physicians were at 71%.

rockrivertimes.com

Comments / 22

David Cornett
6d ago

The people are educated on the Vaccine. It don’t work. The people that haven’t taken the Vaccine will not be forced, blackmailed, or intimidated, or lied to by our government. If this have not of happened then I’m sure there wouldn’t be such a resistance to the Vaccine. I’m afraid that its a little to late for any trust worthy person from the government to suggest anything for the people.

Reply
19
Timothy Gray
6d ago

hahahaha so upset people choose for themselves. If the pandemic was so bad why did we have to pay for the vaccine? The American people that is. If it was so bad you would think a humanitarian act

Reply
13
Steve Davis
6d ago

If you get a shot and it doesn’t make you immune then it’s not really a vaccine is it?

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WIVB

Health care workers submitting “mass resignation letters” over state’s vaccine requirement, Republicans say

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republicans in the New York State Senate are warning that vaccine requirements for health care workers could drive many of them to quit, rather than get the shot. By September 27th, with limited exceptions, all staff at New York State’s hospitals and nursing homes will have had to receive at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. That deadline is October 7th for other health care workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

At least 1,700 health care workers in San Diego County have filed for Covid vaccine mandate exemptions after Biden required all hospital employees to get their shots

At least 1,700 medical workers in San Diego County have filed for COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemptions. Last week, President Joe Biden announced a new series of mandates including a requirement that all health care employees get vaccinated against the virus. However, the White House said that Americans will be allowed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
City
Cicero, IL
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
Person
Mark Parkinson
95.3 MNC

125 IU Health workers quit, rather receive COVID-19 vaccine

The decision not to heed the vaccine requirement at IU health has consequences. The organization said, Thursday, that 125 workers had quit, rather than get the coronavirus vaccine. They had been part of a group of 300 workers who were suspended after they declined to be vaccinated. When the two-week...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kait 8

Hospital does not require vaccine, a big factor being staffing shortages

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Piggott Community Hospital (PCH) does not require the COVID-19 vaccine for staff. They say being understaffed and having fears of losing too many nurses played a significant role in the decision. “It’s the worst staffing challenge that I’ve seen,” said James Magee, executive director. “It’s...
PIGGOTT, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Health Care#Jama Internal Medicine
Chicago Sun-Times

What can employers do if workers avoid COVID-19 vaccines? Plenty.

What can employers do if workers avoid COVID-19 vaccines?. They can require vaccination and fire employees who don’t comply or take other actions such as withholding company perks or charging extra for health insurance. For months, businesses have been encouraging workers to get vaccinated, in some cases offering incentives like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
AARP

Comments / 0

Community Policy