BCM Resources Closes Financing

 7 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / BCM Resources Corporation (TSX-V:B), announces closing of a Non-Brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of C$1,100,000 through the issuance of 10,000,000 units ('Units') priced at C$0.11 per Unit. Each unit comprised of one common share of the Company (a 'Share')...

Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF)(FRA:C36) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') today announced the financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2021. All amounts in this news release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Q1 2022 highlights. Total assets increased by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Longford Capital’s $250 Million Closes Litigation Finance Fund

Chicago-based litigation finance firm Longford Capital says it has raised $682 million to close its third private fund, signaling that investors continue to view litigation as a ripe asset for returns. The figure includes $434 million that Bloomberg Law reported in January, meaning Longford added about $250 million in additional...
ECONOMY
Vineyard Wind closes financing, plans to start hiring for construction

The hiring and training for onshore and offshore construction of the Vineyard Wind I project can begin in the coming days and weeks now that the Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners joint venture has secured $2.3 billion to finance its construction. Vineyard Wind announced Wednesday that its first project,...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cal-Bay Invests into CryptoDads NFT Project

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc (OTC PINK:CBYI) today announced the company has invested into the 'CryptoDads' NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) Project. https://www.cryptodadsnft.com/. Each 'Crypto Dad' is unique and has a comparative rarity value contrasting other tokens and is a carefully crafted project designed to...
BUSINESS
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') today announces that Mr. Gregg Gegunde, Chief Operating Officer of the Company, has also assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer alongside Mr. Don Allan, who will remain President and Chair of the Board of Cielo. Mr. Allan and Mr. Gegunde will share the responsibilities previously undertaken solely by Mr. Allan as the Company continues through its next phase of growth.
BUSINESS
Battery Resourcers raises $70M to grow closed-loop battery supply chain

The company, which is based in Worcester, Massachusetts, doesn’t just recycle batteries. It has also engineered a process to turn that recycled material back into critical battery materials — specifically, nickel-manganese-cobalt cathodes and purified graphite, a material used in anodes. It intends to sell those materials right back to the battery manufacturer.
WORCESTER, MA
E-Commerce Brand-Builder Merama Closes US$225 Million Series B Financing Co-Led by Advent International and SoftBank

Largest Series B round in Latin America to date comes just five months after Merama’s Series A round. New investor Globo Ventures and existing investors Monashees, Valor Capital, Balderton Capital and MAYA Capital also participated. Proceeds will be used to exponentially grow, professionalize and incubate some of the largest e-commerce...
ECONOMY
Transactions & Financings: Healthpeak Closes $3B Credit Facility; Benedictine’s $132M Refinancing

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) has more credit at its disposal. The Denver-based real estate investment trust (REIT) announced on Monday that it closed on a new unsecured revolving credit facility, with commitments totaling $3 billion. The facility reduces Healthpeak’s borrowing costs and extends the maturity date to Jan. 30, 2026. Furthermore, the REIT controls two six-month maturity extensions, subject to certain conditions.
ECONOMY
Allvue Systems postpones its IPO over adverse market conditions

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. , a Florida-based technology provider for investment managers, said Wednesday it has decided to postpone its initial public offering because of adverse market conditions. The major indexes suffered steep losses on Tuesday with the S&P 500 seeing its worst day since May 12. Stocks sold off as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve moving away from the accommodative policy it set during the early months of the pandemic on concerns over elevated inflation. Allvue said its decision to postpone came "despite receiving strong interest and positive indications from the broader institutional investor market." The company was aiming to raise
BUSINESS
Supply chain breakdown means Costco again restricting sales

Widespread delivery issues, due to the COVID delta variant sweeping the U.S., are leading to bleak scenes at big-box outlets. Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti has announced that new buying limits have been placed on key items like toilet paper, Kirkland brand bottled water and key COVID cleaning supplies.
RETAIL
Searching for a Health Insurance Comparison Online in Switzerland

Switzerland is most famous for its banking, and also for its healthcare infrastructure. It is one of the best countries in terms of providing excellent healthcare facilities to its residents. However, the most significant aspect is that universal health coverage is made possible not by government funds but with a combination of private and public health insurance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Canada surpasses the U.S. as top study destination

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI/PNN): Canada saw a 431 per cent growth in international student enrollment from India in five years, increasing 161,351 students from 2015 to 2020, says a joint report by the IC3 Movement and the International Institute of Education (IIE) titled "International Student Mobility Flows and COVID-19 Realities".
EDUCATION

