CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 9/21

KFVS12
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, September 21, southeast announced their current vaccination rate percentage for their campus. Watch Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 9/21. In Marquand they host their annual Pioneer days for the public. Missouri Cybercrimes. Updated: 8 hours ago. Missouri has lost lots of money from cyberattacks.

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
sent-trib.com

Sports briefs: 9-15-21

The Bowling Green State University men were in control on Tuesday, posting a 3-0 victory over Wright State at home. With the win, the Falcons (4-1-1) retain possession of the I-75 Cup, a traveling trophy that goes to the winner of the BGSU-WSU match. Nathan Masters put the Falcons on...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WBKO

Sports Connection 9-14-21

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A very special episode of Sports Connection, Brett Alper and Brian Webb discuss Week 4 of high school football and the Tops’ loss against Army. They welcome to the show newly inducted Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and former UK Baseball coach Keith Madison and South Warren girls golf head coach Eric Holeman.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
asurampage.com

Weekly Sports Schedule: Week of 9/13/21

We are here! Week three of ASU sports and the first home football game is upon us! Let’s catch up with our teams who are playing this week, shall we?. Volleyball traveled to Colorado last week and came back with mixed results. On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Belles took one to the chin when they got swept by Adams State for their first loss of the season. However, they were able to rebound when they played in the Colorado Premier Tournament, defeating Lynn in five sets and sweeping Regis in pool play on Friday, Sept. 10. Then, on Saturday, Sept. 11, the Belles dropped the opening game to No. 5 Wayne State College and were able to take home 3rd place after sweeping then No.1 Concordia University-St. Paul. Senior Kailyn Gilbreath took home all tournament team honors and was named LSC Offensive Player of the Week while her teammate Baleigh Allen, who also took home all tournament team honors and was named LSC Defensive Player of the Week.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Leader-Telegram

Area sports roundup (9/21): Honors roll in for UW-Stout RB Graham

UW-Stout running back Rayshawn Graham earned a pair of honors on Tuesday for his Week 3 performance against UW-Stevens Point. Graham ran for 199 yards and three touchdowns in the Blue Devils’ win over the Pointers on Saturday. It earned him a spot on D3football.com’s team of the week, along with the title of WIAC offensive athlete of the week. He averaged 9.9 yards per rush. It was the first three-touchdown game of his career.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
KFVS12

Schedule change: Jackson Indians to host Cardinal Ritter Friday

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The undefeated Jackson Indians football team has made a schedule change and will now host Cardinal Ritter on Friday, October 1 at 7 p.m. This game was originally scheduled for October 15, but both schools were open this Friday and decided to move the game up.
JACKSON, MO
WJFW-TV

Local Sports Report 9-18-21

Local Sports Published 09/18/2021 9:09PM, Last Updated 09/18/2021 10:36PM. Northwoods - Lakeland Union hosted a four-team boys soccer tournament on Saturday morning. After an early win, the Thunderbirds faced Marquette (MI) for the title. In a back and forth game, the teams went to penalty kicks tied at one. In the end, Marquette emerged victorious with a 4-3 advantage in PKs.
SOCCER
binghamtonhomepage.com

NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week, 9/14/21

We’re now a couple of weeks into the high school fall sports season. So far, we’ve seen some big wins for many teams, and some tremendous individual plays throughout those games. It’s time to showcase those as for the first time in a few months, I’m happy to say NewsChannel...
NFL
hoiabc.com

High School Sports 9-21

(Heart of Illinois ABC) -- A busy night of high school sports in the Heart of Illinois sees action in soccer, volleyball and cross country. In Big 12 soccer, Normal Community and Peoria Notre Dame battled to a 1-1 draw. In the Mid-Illini, Dunlap rolled past East Peoria and Morton topped Metamora 3-1.
EAST PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heartland Sports
everettpost.com

Prep Sports Weekly Podcast 9/20/21

HomePrep Sports Weekly PodcastJackson TimberwolvesPrep Sports Weekly Podcast 9/20/21. Prep Sports Weekly for Monday, September 20, 2021. In an interview taped at halftime of Friday’s Berry Bowl Football Game, we hear from Marysville Pilchuck alum’s Jake Luton (now the back-up quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks) and Kyle Nobach (now an assistant coach of the University of Washington Softball Team). Then it’s a pair of Wesco football coaches that both got wins last Friday night: Mason Siddick of Jackson and Jeff Scoma of Stanwood.
SEATTLE, WA
1490thescore.com

DC Sports Spotlight: Micah Lake, Tyson Bustamante, Jace Johnson (9/22/21)

On the first ever episode of DC Sports Spotlight, host Joey Keeran talks to Micah Lake, a senior on the Roseburg volleyball team, Tyson Bustamante, a senior on the Roseburg soccer team, and Jace Johnson, a junior on the South Umpqua football team. About DC Sports Spotlight:. DC Sports Spotlight...
ROSEBURG, OR
KFVS12

Belmont University to join Mo. Valley Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Belmont University accepted an invitation to join the Missouri Valley Conference. President Dr. L. Gregory Jones made the announcement on Tuesday, September 28. Belmont will begin competition in the MVC in fall 2022. “Joining the MVC will elevate our level of competition, enhance our recruiting, and...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Lakeshore Sports 9-14-21

The coaches poll for high school football is out and we will let you know who made this week's honor roll, plus Lake Central coach Richard Good talks about what his Indians have to do to bounce back from their loss to Crown Point last Friday. Plus boys and girl's soccer scores (courtesy of IHSAA.org) coming yo.
HIGH SCHOOL
1490thescore.com

#UmpquaPreps – Local sports scores/results for 9/21/21

Here are results for high school sports contests and matches from around the Umpqua Basin on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Sheldon def. ROSEBURG 25-23, 28-26, 25-19 (3-0) ST. MARY’S-MEDFORD def. Douglas 25-19, 25-22, 25-11 (3-0) Sutherlin def. CASCADE CHRISTIAN 14-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-15, 15-12 (3-2) South Umpqua def. BROOKINGS-HARBOR 25-19, 25-13,...
HIGH SCHOOL
KFVS12

WWE ‘Royal Rumble’ coming to St. Louis in 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A WWE main event is coming to St. Louis in 2022. WWE announced on Monday, September 27, that the ‘Royal Rumble’ will take place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. The event features two 30-men and 30-women...
WWE
KFVS12

Cardinals to honor Mike Shannon before final game of season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A special pregame ceremony before the last game of the 2021 regular season will honor Mike Shannon. The last game will be against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, October 3 at 2:15 p.m. The ceremony will feature many of Shannon’s family and friends and will start around 1:45 p.m.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy