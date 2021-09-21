Here Are the Features You Should Know About With Apple’s iOS 15

IOS 15 officially dropped on Monday, and if you own anything later than an iPhone 6S, you are eligible for the upgrade with some limitations. We’ll get into that later. With the arrival of a sparkling new update comes a ton of new and improved features, and we’re here to give a breakdown of which ones you should be keeping an eye out for. Let’s start with SharePlay, which allows for users to stream TV and movies, or listen to music together while on FaceTime. Video calls will not be limited to Apple devices anymore, as those with a Windows or Android phone can join in on FaceTime through their web browser. Unfortunately, this feature will not be available until around fall.