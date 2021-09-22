Jefferson's restaurant franchisee in Belleville shutters, another eatery to fill the space

Zaytoon Mediterranean Grill is set to join Budd Dairy in the food hall’s incubator space, The Hatch. Zaytoon, meaning olive in Arabic, serves a menu of homemade hummus and falafel, lamb and beef gyros, chicken shawarma and more. It will make its Budd Dairy debut on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Owner Mo Jallaq, who hails from Hebron City, Palestine, opened his first restaurant last year at 5450 Westpointe Plaza Drive in Hilliard. Zaytoon replaces The Cheesecake Girl, which left the market's incubator space in mid-September and opened its first standalone storefront that same week in Dublin. The news follows last week’s announcement that Mrs. Turbo’s Cookies is joining Budd Dairy in its new rotating kitchen for sweets, dubbed Sugar.

