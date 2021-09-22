CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson's restaurant franchisee in Belleville shutters, another eatery to fill the space

By Diana Barr
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Belleville location of a restaurant franchise featuring wings, burgers and oysters has closed permanently. But there already are plans to fill the space.

