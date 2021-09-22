CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee replaces Army with Akron on 2022 football schedule

By Kevin Kelley
fbschedules.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Volunteers have replaced a previously announced non-conference game on their 2022 football schedule, according to their 2022 schedule release on Tuesday. Tennessee was originally scheduled to host the Army Black Knights at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Per the terms of the contract, the Volunteers were to pay the Black Knights a $1.4 million guarantee for the game.

