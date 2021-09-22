CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A. City Council approves measure to limit protests outside private residences

By Los Angeles Times
 7 days ago

Members of the Los Angeles City Council largely stood back last year as protesters angry over mask mandates and police budgets regularly held noisy demonstrations outside politicians’ homes.

On Tuesday, members of the City Council sent a message of their own: They’ve had enough.

The City Council gave final approval to a law that requires a 300-foot buffer around a private residence targeted for demonstration and imposes fines for violators. The council also passed new laws intended to crack down on disruptive behavior at City Hall and forbid visitors from carrying Mace, knives and similar items into city facilities.

The council votes signaled City Hall’s pushback to the in-your-face tactics of activists on both the left and the right, protests that used bullhorns, marches and moving cars, as well as more aggressive tactics.

