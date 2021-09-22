CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Work Tab for Tuesday, Sept. 21: Binoculars Focused On Weyburn, Frank’s Rockette & Others

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Weyburn / Photos Courtesy of NYRA) We are back looking at the daily workout schedule from around the country. Every day (Some days?), we scour the work tabs at racetracks all over the country. We are looking for workouts that may be of interest and helpful to you — as both race fans and handicappers. Some of the horses we will be tracking, you will know. Some of them, you may not know — as of yet.

Brown Readies Two For Saturday’s G3 Athenia Stakes at Belmont Park

(Trainer Chad Brown / Photo by Holly M. Smith) Four-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer Chad Brown will saddle Pocket Square and Miss Teheran in Saturday’s Grade 3, $200,000 Athenia, a nine-furlong inner turf test for fillies and mares 3-years-old and up at Belmont Park. Brown has won four of the last...
SPORTS
Keeneland September Yearling Sales Update: Filly Tops Session at $250,000

(Keeneland / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Maddie Matt Miller, agent, paid the session-topping price of $250,000 for a filly by Army Mule during Wednesday’s ninth day of the Keeneland September Yearling Sale. Out of the winning Henny Hughes mare Henny’s Hurricane, the filly is a half-sister to stakes winner...
SPORTS
NYRA Partners With Churchill Downs, Parx For Cross Country Pick 5 On Saturday

The New York Racing Association Inc. (NYRA) will host an all-stakes Cross Country Pick 5 on Saturday featuring action from Belmont Park, Churchill Downs and Parx. Free Equibase past performances for the Cross Country Pick 5 sequence are now available for download at https://www.nyra.com/belmont/racing/cross-country-wagers. Saturday’s Cross Country Pick 5 kicks...
SPORTS
Sources: Monomoy Girl Retired After Sustaining Training Injury on Tuesday

“The Pressbox” has learned that the grand Monomoy Girl — a champion filly and mare of both 2018 and 2020 — has been retired, according to a source very close to the situation. The 6-year-old daughter of Tapizar, who rose to glory under the expert tutelage of trainer Brad Cox,...
ANIMALS
Hiles To Saddle Shesa Mystery In Saturday’s G3 Dogwood Stakes

(Churchill Downs’ famed Twin Spires / Coady Photography) Jeff Hiles launched his training career just four years ago but the 41-year-old United States Marine Corp. veteran is poised to record his first stakes victory with 3-year-old filly Shesa Mystery in Saturday’s $275,000 Dogwood (Grade III) at Churchill Downs. Owned by...
SPORTS
That’s a WRAP: Keeneland Concludes Annual September Yearling Sales

(Keeneland September Yearling Sales had its’ moments / Photo Courtesy of Keeneland) Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale, a bellwether event for the Thoroughbred industry, concluded Friday with gross sales of $352 million, sixth-highest in sale history, and record cumulative average and median prices. Large crowds of enthusiastic buyers and buoyant trade from start to finish of the 11-day auction drove a record high clearance rate of just over 80 percent that reflected a confident market and an excitement for owning racehorses.
ANIMALS
Bella Sofia To Face Older In Sunday’s G2 Gallant Bloom at Belmont Park

(Bella Sofia to face older fillies and mares in Sunday’s G2 Gallant Bloom Handicap at Belmont Park / Photos Courtesy of NYRA) Following a breakthrough triumph against her sophomore counterparts in the Grade 1 Longines Test at Saratoga Race Course, Bella Sofia will face older fillies and mares at stakes level for the first time in Sunday’s 27th running of the Grade 2, $250,000 Gallant Bloom Handicap at 6 ½ furlongs over the Belmont Park main track.
SPORTS
Life Is Good Headlines Saturday’s G2 Kelso Stakes

(Life Is Good / Photo Courtesy of Santa Anita) CHC Inc. and WinStar Farm’s dual graded stakes winning sophomore Life Is Good will attempt to make his second start off a layoff a winning one when taking on older horses for the first time in Saturday’s Grade 2, $300,000 Kelso for 3-year-olds and upward going a one-turn mile at Belmont Park.
SPORTS
Churchill Downs’ Barn Notes: “The Life & Times of Monomoy Girl”

(Monomoy Girl / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Spendthrift Farm and trainer Brad Cox announced Wednesday afternoon the retirement of multiple champion mare Monomoy Girl. Cox reflected Thursday about Monomoy Girl and what she’s meant to his career. “She’s simply a remarkable mare and has meant the world to my...
ANIMALS
Notes & Quotes From the G2 Kelso Stakes: Life Is Good

(Life Is Good winning the G2 Kelso Stakes / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) CHC Inc. and WinStar Farm’s talented sophomore Life Is Good displayed his natural capabilities while backing up his heavy 1-9 favoritism with a 5 ½-length score in Saturday’s Grade 2, $300,000 Kelso Handicap going a one-turn mile over the Belmont Park main track.
SPORTS
Prat Headlines List of World Class Riders Ready for Santa Anita’s Fall Meet

(Jockey Flavien Prat / Coady Photography & Courtesy of KY Downs) With Southern California kingpin Flavien Prat heading the charge, a full complement of world class jockeys is set to compete throughout the course of Santa Anita’s upcoming 16-day Autumn Meet, which is set to open on Friday, Oct. 1. A total of four stakes, three of them Breeders’ Cup “Win & You’re In” Challenge Race qualifiers, will headline a nine-race program, with first post time at 1 p.m.
SPORTS
Churchill Downs’ Saturday Barn Notes: Essential Quality Gets Morning Work

(Essential Quality / Coady Photography & Courtesy of Churchill Downs. It was another busy Saturday morning beneath the Twin Spires with several of the nation’s top horses recording published workouts including Godolphin’s recent Travers Stakes (Grade I) winner Essential Quality, who cruised an easy half-mile in :50.60. With his regular...
TENNIS
Notes & Quotes From the G3 Dogwood Stakes; Bourbon Trail Stakes; & Harrods Creek Stakes: Carribean Caper, King Fury, Everett’s Song

(Carribean Caper / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Columbine Stable’s Carribean Caper swept three-wide on the turn to reel in the early leaders and drew away in the stretch for an easy six-length victory over Someone Said So in Saturday’s 46th running of the $275,000 Dogwood (Grade III) at Churchill Downs to remain unbeaten in five starts.
SPORTS
Churchill Downs’ Saturday Specials: Through the Eyes & Lens of Holly M. Smith

(A few last second instructions for both rider and child / All Photos by Holly M. Smith) On this Saturday, the big stuff was happening somewhere else. The big races were being held at Parx Racetrack in Philly. After all, Hot Rod Charlie finally got to run straight — enough — to win a major event this year and the $1 Million Pennsylvania Derby.
SPORTS
Notes & Quotes From the G3 Athenia Stakes: Pocket Square

Juddmonte homebred Pocket Square, expertly handled by Irad Ortiz, Jr., rallied to a fashionable victory over stablemate Miss Teheran in Saturday’s Grade 3, $200,000 Athenia, a nine-furlong inner turf test for fillies and mares 3-years-old and up at Belmont Park. The victory provided four-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer Chad Brown with...
SPORTS
Notes & Quotes From the G1 Pennsylvania Derby: Hot Rod Charlie

(Hot Rod Charlie / Photos by Holly M. Smith) “Charlie is a rock star,” winning trainer Doug O’Neill said. “I’m just a roadie but I am a pumped roadie, that’s for sure.”. “I could tell Charlie did not corner as well as he could. But it didn’t seem like he...
SPORTS
Maxfield, Wit, Malathaat Breeze at Belmont Park In Prep Of Upcoming Stakes

(Maxfield / Photos by Holly M. Smith) A number of star equines breezed Saturday morning at Belmont Park in preparation for next weekend’s lucrative card that will feature seven graded races worth $2.3 million in purse money. A pair of Grade 1s highlight the Saturday, October 2 card with the...
SPORTS
McLean’s Updated Handicapping Statistics

2021 Top Pick in the Money Overall — 1000-1,477 67.70%. “Key Horses” @ CD 11/5-2-2 45.45% Win / 81.82% ITM. “Key Horses” in 2021 221/ 98-50-23 44.34% Win / 77.38% ITM. “Longshots of Day” @ CD 13/1-1-3 0.77% Win / 38.46% ITM. “Longshots of Day” @IGR (9-8-21) 11/3-0-0 27.27% Win...
GAMBLING

