Sandia Labs’ Z machine is world’s most powerful and efficient radiation source
It’s changed how scientists think about the sun and even led to new protocols in how the country safeguards its nuclear weapons. Sandia National Laboratories’ Z machine has been contributing to breakthroughs in the study of black holes, faraway planets, nuclear bombs and fusion energy research for 25 years – an anniversary lab officials recently marked by bringing back several former program directors to visit the machine, which is locked behind security gates and monitored by cameras at Kirtland Air Force Base.www.abqjournal.com
