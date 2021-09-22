Sandia Labs’ Z machine is world’s most powerful and efficient radiation source

Power is a very important resource in Timberborn. As the game goes on, science points will give you access to high-tech structures that you wouldn’t otherwise have had when you started the game. However, a lot of these buildings require power to operate. When starting the game, it’s important to note that you won’t start off with any power, but there are several options that are already available when you start.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO