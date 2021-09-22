CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Sandia Labs' Z machine is world's most powerful and efficient radiation source

Cover picture for the articleIt’s changed how scientists think about the sun and even led to new protocols in how the country safeguards its nuclear weapons. Sandia National Laboratories’ Z machine has been contributing to breakthroughs in the study of black holes, faraway planets, nuclear bombs and fusion energy research for 25 years – an anniversary lab officials recently marked by bringing back several former program directors to visit the machine, which is locked behind security gates and monitored by cameras at Kirtland Air Force Base.

Take solar power efficiency to the next level with Bluetti's PV120/200 solar panels

(Pocket-lint) - In recent years, portable solar panels have become increasingly popular amongst those who engage in dry camping and off-grid excursions. When you’re hitting the open road, there’s nothing quite as frustrating as when your phone runs out of power or your emergency weather radio dies, and there are no charging stations in sight. Portable solar panels allow you to generate the necessary electricity to remain powered up at all times.
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base

The latest in a series of U.S. satellites that has recorded human and natural impacts on Earth’s surface for decades was launched into orbit from California on Monday to ensure continued observations in the era of climate change. Landsat 9 was carried into space aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket that lifted off […]
University Of Colorado Boulder Built ‘CUTE’ Satellite Launches Into Space

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A satellite the size of a cereal box is heading into space. Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder designed the CUTE or Colorado Ultraviolet Transit Experiment satellite. It has a seven-month mission to track the physics around extremely hot planets. The satellite launced on the back of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California. The satellite, according to principal mission investigator Kevin France, cost around $4 million and is only about as big as a “family-sized box of Cheerios.” (credit: University of Colorado) CUTE will then enter orbit around Earth,...
Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
Machine learning reveals genes for nitrogen use efficiency in corn

Machine learning can pinpoint genes of importance that help crops grow with less fertilizer, according to a new study published in Nature Communications. “Now that we can more accurately predict which corn hybrids are better at using nitrogen fertilizer in the field, we can rapidly improve this trait. Increasing nitrogen use efficiency in corn and other crops offers three key benefits by lowering farmer costs, reducing environmental pollution, and mitigating greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture,” said study author Stephen Moose, Alexander Professor of Crop Sciences at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
NASA wants to harvest water on moon and Mars, and Virginia Tech team thinks it can help

Deep beneath Mars’ red clay surface lie ancient oceans now frozen into ice sheets. Earth’s moon has hidden water deposits, too — pockets embedded deep inside its rocks. It’s the kind of liquid treasure scientists at NASA hope to one day mine using specialized drilling tools on the moon or Mars. As NASA looks for new technology to use in space, the agency is mining a different treasure to help ...
Timberborn How to Power Your Colony Efficiently

Power is a very important resource in Timberborn. As the game goes on, science points will give you access to high-tech structures that you wouldn’t otherwise have had when you started the game. However, a lot of these buildings require power to operate. When starting the game, it’s important to note that you won’t start off with any power, but there are several options that are already available when you start.
Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
Synthetic starch from lab is more efficient than plant

In the future, should we eat starch from the lab instead of plants? If it’s up to the biochemists from Tianjin Institute of Biotechnology (China), yes. They have developed a method for producing synthetic starch from carbon monoxide2 and hydrogen. In this way, they produce starch 8.5 times faster than corn naturally. present their results them on this Thursday Science.
Scientists ‘beat nature’ by creating the world’s smallest ever flying machine

Engineers have created the smallest-ever flying man-made structure: a tiny, moving microchip.The ‘microfliers’, developed by researchers from Northwestern University, are approximately the size of a grain of sand and do not require a motor or an engine. Instead, the chip - which can carry sensors, power sources, antennas for wireless communication and can store data - catches flight on the wind akin to the propeller seeds from maple trees, spinning through the air towards the ground. When the chip is dropped from a height, it will fall at a slow, controlled velocity, which makes it ideal for monitoring air...
Argonne and Parallel Works Inc. win FLC recognition for commercializing lab’s machine learning-based design optimization software technology

Newswise — By embedding machine learning into the design process, ML-GA dramatically speeds up computer-aided virtual prototyping, shrinking the product development phase from a few months to a few days while also bringing down computational costs. The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory and Parallel Works, Inc., a...
Sandia National Laboratories, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory to Upgrade Radiation Detection Monitors

The Department of Homeland Security has tasked Sandia National Laboratories (SNL) and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) with creating a blueprint for upgrading more than 1,400 radiation detection monitors at U.S. ports of entry, including air, land, and sea. Will Johnson, a Sandia physicist, said the blueprint, or interface...
Sandia Labs creates 3D imaging workflow that could benefit many industries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Researchers at Sandia National Laboratories have created a method of processing 3D images for computer simulations that could benefit several industries, including health care, manufacturing and electric vehicles. According to a news release from Sandia Labs, they can also use the new method or EQUIPS (Efficient Quantification of Uncertainty in Image-based Physics Simulation) to test and optimize batteries used for large-scale energy storage and in vehicles.
Yang Xia’s labs are doing a lot for the world of physics

Physics labs are a big part of Oakland University’s research departments. Yang Xia, a distinguished Professor of Physics, has been working hard within the walls of Hannah Hall to provide research about microscopic imaging. Xia has many labs in the works at OU — he sees himself as a hands-on...
Rocket tech developed at Sandia labs takes to the skies for the first time

New space technology developed at Sandia National Laboratories was part of a successful launch on Sept. 11 at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The upgrade added new hardware that made it possible to track and recover a High Operational Tempo Shot sounding rocket, which collects scientific data that helps advance weapon designs for the U.S. nuclear program under the National Nuclear Security Administration.
Pinning Tails On Satellites To Help Prevent Space Junk

Low Earth orbit was already relatively crowded when only the big players were launching satellites, but as access to space has gotten cheaper, more and more pieces of hardware have started whizzing around overhead. SpaceX alone has launched nearly 1,800 individual satellites as part of its Starlink network since 2019, and could loft as many as 40,000 more in the coming decades. They aren’t alone, either. While their ambitions might not be nearly as grand, companies such as Amazon and Samsung have announced plans to create satellite “mega-constellations” of their own in the near future.
