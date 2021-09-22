CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Disc Golf now open, giving back to the community and helping spread the love of the game

By Kelsee Pitman
everythinglubbock.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas – Storm Disc Golf was created as a way to marry the family they love with the sport they love. With so much help and love from the great community of Lubbock, they had the first soft launch on July 14th, 2018. It has been a blessing for them to start in a great city like Lubbock, Texas. Everyone around here is one big family and would drop anything to help out another in need. Storm Disc Golf strive every day to bring that same loyalty and compassion to our customers. They believe the greatest feeling in disc golf isn’t getting that big win at a tournament or hitting that big ace, it’s being able to meet new people that you know will be friends for a lifetime.

