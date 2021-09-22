CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Baffert Decides to Skip G1 Pennsylvania Derby With Medina Spirit

thepressboxlts.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Medina Spirit and trainer Bob Baffert the day after the 2021 Kentucky Derby / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Three of the top contenders in Saturday’s $1 million, Grade I Pennsylvania Derby at Parx Racing will be able to keep an eye on each other. Hot Rod Charlie, Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit will line up side-by-side-by-side when the gates open for the 1 1/8 mile race, the centerpiece of the 13-race card.

thepressboxlts.com

Comments / 0

Related
reviewjournal.com

Racetracks ratchet up pressure on beleaguered Baffert

Welcome to the latest installment of the dramatic series I like to call “As the Baffert Turns (On A Spit).”. In our last episode, you’ll recall, our protagonist, Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, escaped a perilous summer of not being allowed to enter horses at Saratoga when a federal judge overturned his suspension by the New York Racing Association over Medina Springs’ positive drug test after the Kentucky Derby.
SPORTS
oc-breeze.com

Baffert enters three 2-year-olds in $75,000 Capote Stakes

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert entered a trio in the $75,000 Capote Stakes Saturday at Los Alamitos. Scheduled for 6 ½ furlongs and restricted to 2-year-olds, the Capote is the eighth of nine races. Post time Saturday is 1 p.m. Scheduled post time for the Capote is 4:28 p.m.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Daily Iowan

Is the Bob Baffert Scandal Going to Affect the Breeder’s Cup?

The American horse racing industry has been rocked this year by the latest scandal surrounding trainer Bob Baffert. As one of the most successful trainers around, Baffert has been a regular winner in the Breeders’ Cup Classic as well as in other big races, but how will the drugs testing scandal affect this year’s races?
SPORTS
oc-breeze.com

Baffert sends out two in search of second Los Al Special win

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who won the inaugural Los Alamitos Special with Dabster in 2018, will send out a pair of veterans when the $100,000 race is renewed for the third time Sunday. Run at 1 ¼ miles in 2018 and 2019, the Special will be conducted at...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
theracingbiz.com

G1 WINNER ROADSTER DROPPING INTO POLYNESIAN

Speedway Stables’ Grade 1 winner and one-time Triple Crown contender Roadster will be making just his fifth start in the last two years and first on the East Coast as he continues his comeback in Saturday’s $100,000 Polynesian at Laurel Park. The 17th running of the Polynesian for 3-year-olds and...
SPORTS
thepressboxlts.com

Sources: Monomoy Girl Retired After Sustaining Training Injury on Tuesday

“The Pressbox” has learned that the grand Monomoy Girl — a champion filly and mare of both 2018 and 2020 — has been retired, according to a source very close to the situation. The 6-year-old daughter of Tapizar, who rose to glory under the expert tutelage of trainer Brad Cox,...
ANIMALS
thepressboxlts.com

Churchill Downs’ Upcoming Stakes: Caribbean Caper To Try Dogwood Stakes Next

(Carribean Caper / Coady Photography) Columbine Stable’s undefeated 3-year-old filly Carribean Caper will attempt to land her fifth consecutive victory Saturday as the likely favorite in the 46th running of the $275,000 Dogwood Stakes (Listed) at Churchill Downs. The seven-furlong Dogwood drew a compact field of seven 3-year-old fillies and...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Asmussen
Person
Joel Rosario
Person
Bob Baffert
Person
Todd Pletcher
Person
Flavien Prat
Person
Florent Geroux
wgnsradio.com

Pennsylvania Derby looks like a Quaker State showdown

In recent times, the Pennsylvania Derby has morphed into one of those races that is circled on the calendar as a spot for big-time three-year old colts. The timing between this race and the Breeders’ Cup is one reason. The fact these horses get to compete against only other three year olds is another. And the $1 million purse and grade one status doesn’t hurt anything either.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thepressboxlts.com

Keeneland September Yearling Sales Update: Filly Tops Session at $250,000

(Keeneland / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Maddie Matt Miller, agent, paid the session-topping price of $250,000 for a filly by Army Mule during Wednesday’s ninth day of the Keeneland September Yearling Sale. Out of the winning Henny Hughes mare Henny’s Hurricane, the filly is a half-sister to stakes winner...
SPORTS
thepressboxlts.com

That’s a WRAP: Keeneland Concludes Annual September Yearling Sales

(Keeneland September Yearling Sales had its’ moments / Photo Courtesy of Keeneland) Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale, a bellwether event for the Thoroughbred industry, concluded Friday with gross sales of $352 million, sixth-highest in sale history, and record cumulative average and median prices. Large crowds of enthusiastic buyers and buoyant trade from start to finish of the 11-day auction drove a record high clearance rate of just over 80 percent that reflected a confident market and an excitement for owning racehorses.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derby Day#Kentucky Derby#The Parx Media Team#Parx Racing#Boat Racing#Hall Of Fame#Travers#Saratoga#Essential Quality#Spendthrift Farm Llc#Calumet Farm#Juddmonte Farm#Godolphin Llc#China Horse Club Inc
theracingbiz.com

SEVEN GRADED WINNERS CLASH IN G1 COTILLION

The Grade 1, $1 million Cotillion, for sophomore fillies, has drawn nine entries, seven of them already having won a graded stake. The top win of the group belongs to Maracuja. Like the little girl with the little curl, the daughter of Honor Code is very good when she’s good and not so much other times. She won the Grade 1 Coaching Club American Oaks two back, defeating the very good Malathaat, but in her last start, she got away poorly and ended up seventh and last in the G1 Alabama.
SPORTS
thepressboxlts.com

Bella Sofia To Face Older In Sunday’s G2 Gallant Bloom at Belmont Park

(Bella Sofia to face older fillies and mares in Sunday’s G2 Gallant Bloom Handicap at Belmont Park / Photos Courtesy of NYRA) Following a breakthrough triumph against her sophomore counterparts in the Grade 1 Longines Test at Saratoga Race Course, Bella Sofia will face older fillies and mares at stakes level for the first time in Sunday’s 27th running of the Grade 2, $250,000 Gallant Bloom Handicap at 6 ½ furlongs over the Belmont Park main track.
SPORTS
thepressboxlts.com

Life Is Good Headlines Saturday’s G2 Kelso Stakes

(Life Is Good / Photo Courtesy of Santa Anita) CHC Inc. and WinStar Farm’s dual graded stakes winning sophomore Life Is Good will attempt to make his second start off a layoff a winning one when taking on older horses for the first time in Saturday’s Grade 2, $300,000 Kelso for 3-year-olds and upward going a one-turn mile at Belmont Park.
SPORTS
thepressboxlts.com

NYRA Partners With Churchill Downs, Parx For Cross Country Pick 5 On Saturday

The New York Racing Association Inc. (NYRA) will host an all-stakes Cross Country Pick 5 on Saturday featuring action from Belmont Park, Churchill Downs and Parx. Free Equibase past performances for the Cross Country Pick 5 sequence are now available for download at https://www.nyra.com/belmont/racing/cross-country-wagers. Saturday’s Cross Country Pick 5 kicks...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
thepressboxlts.com

Brown Readies Two For Saturday’s G3 Athenia Stakes at Belmont Park

(Trainer Chad Brown / Photo by Holly M. Smith) Four-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer Chad Brown will saddle Pocket Square and Miss Teheran in Saturday’s Grade 3, $200,000 Athenia, a nine-furlong inner turf test for fillies and mares 3-years-old and up at Belmont Park. Brown has won four of the last...
SPORTS
CBS Sports

2021 Pennsylvania Derby odds, predictions: Expert who hit Belmont superfecta reveals horse racing picks, tips

Belmont Stakes runner-up Hot Rod Charlie can end a streak of close defeats when he leaves the starting gate in the 2021 Pennsylvania Derby on Saturday. In his last three races, Hot Rod Charlie has crossed the finish line third in the Kentucky Derby (by a length), finished second in the Belmont Stakes (1 1/4 lengths) and crossed first in the Haskell. However, in the Haskell, he was disqualified and placed seventh for drifting in the stretch and interfering with Midnight Bourbon. On Saturday, Hot Rod Charlie has been installed as the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Pennsylvania Derby odds.
SPORTS
arcamax.com

Hot Rod Charlie sprints to triumph in the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby

Hot Rod Charlie added his name to the short list of best 3-year-olds with a convincing win in the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby at Parx race course outside of Philadelphia on Saturday. The Southern California-based horse, trained by Doug O’Neill, had to survive a stewards’ decision on interference, something he...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy