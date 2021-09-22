Baffert Decides to Skip G1 Pennsylvania Derby With Medina Spirit

The Grade 1, $1 million Cotillion, for sophomore fillies, has drawn nine entries, seven of them already having won a graded stake. The top win of the group belongs to Maracuja. Like the little girl with the little curl, the daughter of Honor Code is very good when she’s good and not so much other times. She won the Grade 1 Coaching Club American Oaks two back, defeating the very good Malathaat, but in her last start, she got away poorly and ended up seventh and last in the G1 Alabama.

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO