Baffert Decides to Skip G1 Pennsylvania Derby With Medina Spirit
(Medina Spirit and trainer Bob Baffert the day after the 2021 Kentucky Derby / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Three of the top contenders in Saturday’s $1 million, Grade I Pennsylvania Derby at Parx Racing will be able to keep an eye on each other. Hot Rod Charlie, Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit will line up side-by-side-by-side when the gates open for the 1 1/8 mile race, the centerpiece of the 13-race card.thepressboxlts.com
Comments / 0