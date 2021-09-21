CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Certified Hot Chicken? Drake Invests In L.A. Based Restaurant Chain

By BET Staff
BET
BET
 7 days ago
Drake has put his money into a few food and beverage companies, and he is adding one more to his list of new business ventures. The Certified Love Boy artist has invested a large ownership stake in the Los Angeles-based restaurant chain Dave’s Hot Chicken. Drake has been named one of the chain’s largest investors alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Tomer Werner, chairman of the Boston Red Sox, Bloomberg reports.

