Certified Hot Chicken? Drake Invests In L.A. Based Restaurant Chain

Colonel Sanders has got some competition, because Drake is now selling fried chicken. Right on the heels of Certified Lover Boy, the rapper turned his attention from the charts to the culinary world by purchasing a minority stake in Dave's Hot Chicken, an LA-based chain known for its seven spice levels of hot chicken tenders and sliders. With 22 locations spread across California, Chicago, Dallas, Portland and Vegas, the chain also boasts Samuel L. Jackson and Boston Red Sox Chairman, Tom Werner, amongst its investors.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO