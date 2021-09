MiHoYo have shared a new Genshin Impact Sangonomiya Kokomi trailer, showing off the next character being added to their gacha action-RPG. Sangonomiya Kokomi is the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island, as well as the leader of the resistance army fighting against Raiden Shogun in Inazuma. She played a big role in the current Inazuma Archon Quest story arc, and her home island of Watatsumi was one of the new regions released in the recent 2.1 update.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO