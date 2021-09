Fans of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild continue to make wild discoveries in the game, and the Bow Lift Smuggling Slide has proven to be a big one. For those unfamiliar with the glitch, it allows players to travel in the air at a great speed, if pulled off correctly. The glitch is a relatively recent discovery, and fans are still finding out what it might mean for the speedrunning community. Reddit user Chicken_Vomit_ decided to use the glitch to challenge Calamity Ganon at Hyrule Castle, but there was just one problem: the villain wasn't home! When Link entered the fortress, the villain was MIA.

