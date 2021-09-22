On the Beat: Fathers of the Defense
One thing we like to do with the Inside Carolina On the Beat Live! Show is switch things up on occasion. This episode is one of those times and with that, the crew of Tommy Ashley, Greg Barnes and Gregory Hall are joined by three men that are a big part of North Carolina’s resurgence under head coach Mack Brown. Dr. Kendell Rucker (father of outside linebacker Kaimon Rucker), Terrell Conley (Ja’Qurious Conley) and Deon Glover (Tony Grimes) join the show for a full hour and a half of stories and insight from the eyes of a dad, coach and champion to three of Carolina’s best players on the defensive side of the ball.247sports.com
