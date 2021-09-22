On the Beat: Fathers of the Defense

Offense — B At one point, the Broncos scored points in five of seven possessions on their way to turning a 7-0 deficit into a 20-7 lead. The start again left a little to be desired — field goal, punt and punt — and the Broncos were 2 of 11 on third down. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was again lights out throwing the football (26 of 34 for 328 yards) and it was a career game for receiver Courtland Sutton, who set career highs in catches (nine) and yards (159). Life without receiver Jerry Jeudy included spreading out the touches to nine players. Noah Fant and Tim Patrick had touchdown receptions. But this was about Sutton, who had one catch last week in his first game back from a torn ACL but now looks like a Pro Bowler.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO