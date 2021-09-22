CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

New at the Library

By Hanna Library Staff
kingstonthisweek.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGod’ Always Loving You by Janna Matthies – remind little ones that God will always be there to love, support, and comfort them. (board book) This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica – some people will stop at...

www.kingstonthisweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
smith.edu

Libraries Launch New Library Research Mentor Program

The Smith College Libraries have just launched the Library Research Mentor program, a new initiative coordinated by Social Sciences and Student Research Initiatives Librarian Esther Roth-Katz. The Mentors work in Neilson Library’s Learning Commons to provide research support to their peers, helping other students to find books on specific topics, locate peer-reviewed articles, format their citations and more.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Daily Journal

New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free. Armstrong, Addison. The Light of Luna Park. Cantore, Janice. Critical Pursuit.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Armstrong
brooklynvegan.com

New major Lou Reed exhibit coming to New York Public Library

Back in 2017, the New York Public Library acquired Lou Reed's archives, and in 2019 made them available for viewing. Now the NYPL has announced a major exhibition titled "Lou Reed: Caught Between the Twisted Stars," which will open at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts on March 2 -- which would've been Lou's 80th birthday -- and run through August 27.
ENTERTAINMENT
noambramson.org

Family Fair at New Rochelle Public Library

The New Rochelle Public Library is holding a Family Fair this Sunday, October 3 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. This free event – with the theme “Recharge Your Super Powers at the Library” – will feature children’s book authors, entertainment, crafts, and lots of other fun activities. Kids (and I suppose adults, too) can come in their favorite super hero costume to meet Iron Man, dance to music from DJ Smithy Boy, and learn how to create their own comics. More in this flyer.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
IndieWire

Best Screenwriting Books Every Writer Should Read

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Every great movie began as a blank sheet of paper. Before a filmmaker or actor can create onscreen magic, they need something to say. So it should come as no surprise that many directors and performers credit scripts for much of their success. Good screenwriters lay the foundation for the beautiful shots and memorable performances that stick with us throughout our lives. In the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Friendship#Audio Book
Variety

Variety Announces 10 Screenwriters to Watch for 2021

Variety has released this year’s list of 10 Screenwriters to Watch. A conversation with the honorees will take place on Oct. 17 at the Mill Valley Film Festival. The magazine will also honor Italian helmer-scribe Paolo Sorrentino (“Hand of God”) with the Creative Impact in Screenwriting Award. The annual 10 to Watch program celebrates breakthrough screenwriters, actors, directors, comics, animators, producers and cinematographers. Some of the screenwriters are being honored for films that have already premiered and received critical acclaim, like “King Richard,” while others, like “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” remain highly anticipated. At least half of the selected films had...
MOVIES
IndieWire

William Shatner’s ‘TekWar’ Novels Set for Adult Animated Series, Possible ‘Multiverse’ Expansion

“TekWar” was William Shatner’s ’90s sci-fi passion project. Thirty-odd years later, he’s adapting his sci-fi world into an adult animated television series. Deadline reported on Tuesday that Shatner, best known for portraying James T. Kirk in the original “Star Trek” series, is working with Pure Imagination Studios to develop and produce the adaptation. Per Deadline, the “TekWar” novels are set in the year 2043 and follow a former detective in futuristic Los Angeles who was framed for the crime of dealing an illegal mind-altering drug in the form of a bio-digital microchip. It poses a great threat to humanity and has...
TV SERIES
theirregular.com

New books at Stratton library

STRATTON — Wendy Boyle, Librarian for the Stratton Public Library, recently announced the new books added this month. New titles in adult fiction include: “Another Kind of Eden” by James Lee Burke, “A Bad Day For Sunshine” by Darynda Jones, “Billy Summers” by Stephen King, “Blind Tiger” by Sandra Brown, “Bloodless” by Douglas Preston, “Chase” by Lisa Harris, “Class Act” by Stuart Woods, “Complications” by Danielle Steel, “Cul De Sac” by Joy Fielding, “Down Range” by Taylor Moore, “Falling” by T. J. Newman, “False Witness by Karin Slaughter, “A Good Day For Chardonnay” by Darynda Jones, “Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny, “The Noise” by James Patterson, “Robert B. Parker’s Stone’s Throw” by Mike Lupica, “Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins, “Steel Fear” by Brandon Webb, “Striking Range” by Margaret Mizushima, “Vortex” by Catherine Coulter and “The Women’s March” by Jennifer Chiaverini.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Nebraska City News Press

Morton-James Public Library new materials

Listed below are the August additions to the Morton-James Public Library’s collections. The library has reopened to the public. Masks and hand sanitizer use are required to visit the library, and both are provided for patron use. Call 402-873-5609 for additional information. DVDs. The Water Man. Peter Rabbit 2. Dreambuilders.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy