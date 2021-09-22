CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trippie Redd Launches New Merch Collection With Spencer’s

By Brad Callas
Complex
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off the release of his latest album Trip at Knight, Trippie Redd is teaming up with Spencer’s for new merch. Featuring an assortment of T-shirts and hoodies, the collection is heavily influenced by Trippie’s gothic aesthetic, while also taking a page from the art direction behind his new album. The merch drop arrives as the 22-year-old hits the road for his Tripp at Knight tour.

