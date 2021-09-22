Barbara Gaye Horn was born on May 5, 1948, in Cordell, Oklahoma to Fred and Lola Martin. She was raised in Dill City, Oklahoma, where she graduated high school in 1966. On June 10, 1967, she married Chester Horn in Dill City. They made their home in Cordell. Gaye and Chester had been married for forty years when he passed away in 2007. Gaye began working at what was then the Farmers National Bank, now First National Bank and Trust Company, in Cordell in 1973, and remained there until she retired as Vice President and Teller Supervisor in 2019. She passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 in Mustang, Oklahoma at the age of 73, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Gaye was a long-time member of the Herold Mennonite Church, where she served for many years as a children’s Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher. She also volunteered as an ombudsman, as well as for the American Cancer Society.