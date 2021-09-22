Man Carjacked At Gunpoint In Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday evening in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

At 7:15 p.m., the 34-year-old man was outside his Range Rover in the 2700 block of North Clark Street – south of the five-way intersection with Diversey Parkway and Broadway – when two men came up and one of them took out a gun and demanded the vehicle, police said.

The victim complied and the suspects drove off in the Range Rover, police said.

No one was in custody Tuesday night. Area Three detectives were investigating.