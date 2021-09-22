CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven female Afghan taekwondo athletes resettle in Australia

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A sports association official says seven female taekwondo athletes who fled Taliban-controlled Afghanistan have resettled in Melbourne. Australian Taekwondo’s chief executive Heather Garriock said Wednesday the women are completing quarantine this week. Although most of the athletes were not identified, there were no female Afghan taekwondo athletes scheduled to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

Where Afghan refugees are expected to be resettled, by state

A handful of states, including California and Texas, are set to receive a disproportionate number of the tens of thousands of Afghans evacuated to the U.S., while other states are expected to resettle fewer than a dozen evacuees or none at all, according to government data obtained by CBS News.
Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
Afghan women taekwondo fighters feel defeated by Taliban

Zarghunna Noori has always been a fighter, but the 22-year-old taekwondo champion — who dreamt of representing Afghanistan at the Olympics — says she has finally met her match. “In sports when we lose we are left feeling terrible,” she told AFP at her home in the western city of...
Pakistan: Troops kill 10 militants in shootout in northwest

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces killed 10 militants, including four insurgent commanders, in a shootout in a former Taliban stronghold in the country's northwest Tuesday, the military said. According to a military statement, troops also seized a cache of weapons during the operation in the district of South...
Japan's ruling party to vote for new leader to replace Suga

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's governing party will vote to pick its new leader Wednesday, with the presumed next prime minister facing imminent, crucial tasks such as addressing a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring strong alliance with Washington amid growing regional security risks. The new leader also needs to change the party's...
Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
Rock the gray: Old Capitals still contending for Stanley Cup

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals are going gray gracefully with an eye on winning the big silver trophy one more time. More than three years removed from hoisting the Stanley Cup, the Capitals are once again of the NHL's oldest teams. Players think that's a good thing, with the bulk of the championship core still around and their sights set on extending their playoff streak to seven.
Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
Putintseva, Mladenovic win 1st-round matches at Astana Open

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Yulia Putintseva and Kristina Mladenovic were among the winners in the first-round matches on a day of few surprises at the Astana Open on Tuesday. Top-seeded Putintseva started her bid to win the WTA's only event in her home nation of Kazakhstan with little fuss as...
Ajax beats injury-hit Beşiktaş 2-0 in Champions League

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Sébastien Haller scored his fifth Champions League goal of the season as Ajax beat injury-hit Beşiktaş 2-0 to maintain its lead in Group C on Tuesday. Four-time European champion Ajax now has scored seven goals in its two Champions League matches this season after routing Sporting Lisbon 5-1 two weeks ago in the Portuguese capital.
Andy Murray cruises into second round at San Diego Open

Andy Murray cruised through to the second round of the San Diego Open with a straight sets win over American Denis Kudla on Tuesday.The 34-year-old Murray, given a wild card entry into the hard-court tournament, beat the 94th-ranked Kudla 6-3 6-2 in a match lasting just 69 minutes.The Scot, currently ranked 109th, will now face a challenging second round match against Norwegian second seed Casper Ruud the world number 10.🇬🇧 @andy_murray will play Casper Ruud in the second round of the #SanDiegoOpen after he defeated Kudla 6-3, 6-2 👏 pic.twitter.com/M2X9Oh6pxG— ATP Tour (@atptour) September 29, 2021Murray arrived in San...
