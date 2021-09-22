Seven female Afghan taekwondo athletes resettle in Australia

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals are going gray gracefully with an eye on winning the big silver trophy one more time. More than three years removed from hoisting the Stanley Cup, the Capitals are once again of the NHL's oldest teams. Players think that's a good thing, with the bulk of the championship core still around and their sights set on extending their playoff streak to seven.

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO