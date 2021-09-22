CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employee outcry over his stance on gay marriage pushes Mozilla's CEO to step down

By Codrut Nistor
notebookcheck.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrendan Eich moved up from the CTO position to CEO of Mozilla earlier this month, but it took less than a week for him to go out after being targeted by an employee firestorm caused by his support of Proposition 8. For those outside the US, it should be noted that Proposition 8 is a voter campaign in California that was successful in overturning a court ruling that granted same-sex couples the right to marry.

www.notebookcheck.net

